I QUIT! What Do I Do with My 401(k)?

If you’re thinking of either joining the Great Resignation or Quietly Quitting your job, you’re most likely busy plotting your next move and not necessarily considering what you’ll be leaving behind. This may cause you to literally leave money on the table. According to Capitalize, there are some 24 million forgotten 401(k)s holding assets in excess of $1.3 trillion.

Brad Wright

Once you’re formally separated from an employer, whether it’s your idea or theirs, you have choices about what to do with your 401(k) account. Your four primary options are:

Leave it where it is – It is typical for plans to allow you to leave your money in your current account as long as your account total is above a certain dollar amount. Most people don’t, according to Cerulli Associates, and until now most plan sponsors didn’t care if you moved your assets out. In fact, they were happy to get you off of their books. Now, at least for the larger plans, sponsors prefer to hold on to the participant assets. Why? The more assets the plan has the better price they may get with asset managers. Is it right for you? Perhaps, but you should first look into the fees you’ll incur to keep your funds with your former employer. Sometimes fees previously paid by your employer become your responsibility after you leave. You should also make sure there are enough investment options to diversify your portfolio. It’s important to keep tabs on the account, too. You stand the chance of forgetting or neglecting it once you leave – becoming the 24 million plus one person.

Move it to your new employer’s plan – Your new company will most likely encourage this, as they would welcome additional assets into their plan. You should evaluate the new plan’s investment options, costs, and any restrictions first.

Roll it over to an IRA (Individual Retirement Account) – Many times, if you have had multiple 401k accounts, consolidation could be best. You should compare costs first and understand the differences between an ERISA-protected plan (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974), compared to one that is not. Typically, an IRA is protected from creditors only in the case of bankruptcy. You won’t be able to borrow against your IRA, which you may be able to do in your 401(k), although I wouldn’t recommend borrowing from any retirement account. Rolling over company stock from your 401(k) to an IRA may result in negative tax implications, too. The benefits of rolling your money over to an IRA include the above-mentioned consolidation and additional investment flexibility.

Cash it out – This choice gives you immediate access to your savings, but at a cost. Your money would no longer be tax-deferred (assuming a traditional 401(k)) and if you’re under age 59 ½ you may also be subject to an early withdrawal penalty.

Weigh your options and make sure any financial adviser you’re thinking about working with discusses the pros and cons of each option with you prior to suggesting a course of action. You should be certain that if you do roll your account over to an IRA, or any other retirement product, it’s in your best interest, not the adviser’s. The SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) requires advisers do the following:

Meet a professional standard of care when making investment recommendations (provide prudent advice)

Never put their financial interests ahead of yours when making recommendations (offer loyal advice)

Avoid misleading statements about conflicts of interest, fees, and investments

Follow policies and procedures designed to ensure that they give advice that is in your best interest

Charge no more than is reasonable for services

Explain basic information about conflicts of interest

Happy Holidays and happy quitting. Just make sure you don’t leave any turkey on the table.

About the author: Brad Wright

Brad Wright, CFP®, is co-founder of Launch Financial Planning, LLC, a fee-only firm located in Andover, MA. He is a frequent contributor to WCVB-TV and Mix 104-1 Radio. Brad is past president of the Financial Planning Association of New England. Learn more about Brad at www.LaunchFP.com

The opinions penned here are for general information only and not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Launch Financial Planning does not prepare taxes.

The foregoing information has been obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but we do not guarantee that it is accurate or complete. Any opinions are those of Brad Wright.

