On December 5, 2022, Troopers were assisting the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office by attempting to locate a stolen white 2016 Chrysler 300. Troopers were traveling on South Main Street in the village of Norwood when they observed a similar vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 711-gas station. The Troopers identified the operator as Michelle C. Little, age 28 of Gouverneur, NY. The Troopers confirmed with the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs office that the vehicle was stolen and informed them they located the vehicle and the possible suspect; Little. Little was detained until the deputies arrived. Little informed the Troopers she had an active warrant for violating probation, the Troopers placed handcuffs on her and searched her. Little was found to be in possession of heroin.

GOUVERNEUR, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO