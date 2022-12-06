Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident charged with shoplifting in Watertown: State Police
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. McCreery, 29, of Carthage, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). McCreery is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers said the arrest stems from shoplifting...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man accused of criminally possessing controlled substance: NYSP
WATERTOWN- A North Country man is faced with a drug possession accusation in Jefferson County, authorities say. Michael A. Robinson, 34, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Carthage). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: North Country man found guilty in court for making meth
LOWVILLE- A North Country man has been found guilty for unlawfully manufacturing meth. This trial began Monday for Nickolas C. Tubolino, 45, of Lorraine, NY, with a jury reaching their verdict Wednesday. These updates are according to the latest from Linking Lewis County. Tubolino was found guilty on one count...
wwnytv.com
Parents arrested after toddler allegedly tests positive for cocaine, marijuana
WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - A year after Massena Memorial Hospital allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in a toddler’s system, the child’s parents now face criminal charges. State police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Jessmer and 30-year-old Lisa Pitts of Winthrop on Thursday. On November 10, 2021, troopers responded to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaint from Lowville area business leads to arrest of North Country man: Police
LOWVILLE- A North Country man is accused of larceny after failing to deposit nearly $6,000 from a Lowville area business, authorities say. William G. White, 33, of Gouverneur, NY was arrested by the Lowville Village Police. He is officially charged with grand larceny in the third-degree. Investigators looked into a...
nyspnews.com
Gouverneur female arrested for CPCS 7th
On December 5, 2022, Troopers were assisting the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office by attempting to locate a stolen white 2016 Chrysler 300. Troopers were traveling on South Main Street in the village of Norwood when they observed a similar vehicle parked in the parking lot of the 711-gas station. The Troopers identified the operator as Michelle C. Little, age 28 of Gouverneur, NY. The Troopers confirmed with the St. Lawrence County Sheriffs office that the vehicle was stolen and informed them they located the vehicle and the possible suspect; Little. Little was detained until the deputies arrived. Little informed the Troopers she had an active warrant for violating probation, the Troopers placed handcuffs on her and searched her. Little was found to be in possession of heroin.
nyspnews.com
Norfolk male arrested for Criminal Contempt 1st
On December 5, 2022, Troopers arrested Robert J. Larock, age 39 of Norfolk, NY for Criminal Contempt 1st. On December 5, 2022, around 3:04 a.m., Troopers responded to Morris Street in the town of Norfolk for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined LaRock and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation which turned physical. LaRock was accused of shoving and spitting on the victim.
wwnytv.com
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Norwood male for CPCS 7th
On December 4, 2022, Troopers arrested Robert D. Adner, age 32, or Norwood, NY for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th and issued traffic tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd, and Speed. On December 4, 2022, around 9: 21 p.m., a Trooper was patrolling south on US Highway 11 in the...
informnny.com
Watertown woman faces several charges following alleged $7K theft from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Watertown woman has been arrested following a theft complaint at Sam’s Club, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the complaint on December 2 and spoke to the asset protection manager at the Watertown Sam’s Club, who informed officers that an employee allegedly made several falsified transactions over the past two years.
wwnytv.com
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
nyspnews.com
Tupper Lake male arrested for grand larceny 3rd
On December 2, 2022, Troopers arrested Brandon M. Vara, age 19, of Tupper Lake, NY for grand larceny 3rd. On November 23, 2022, around 10:00 a.m., Troopers responded to Sunmount CIT located on State Route 30, in the town of Tupper Lake, for an identity theft complaint. An investigation determined, Vara, an employee as a service recipient at Sunmount, was in found in possession of another employee’s social security number and I.D. card. Vara opened a false Cash App account with the victim’s information, and started to message other peers requesting money, but was unsuccessful in obtaining any money.
northcountrynow.com
Manslaughter plea taken in Gouverneur murder case
Lashanna Charlton (left) will face up to 20 years in prison for the killing of her daughter Treyanna Summerville in Gouverneur more than two years ago. Charlton pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter after she allegedly hit her daughter with a hammer causing a wound that became infected and later led to death. See story here.
informnny.com
Termination process begins for bus monitor who allegedly fought Indian River students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — More details have been released following the incident on an Indian River Central School District-affiliated bus last week. Daniel Trahan, of Watertown, was arrested on December 2 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of second-degree harassment and one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
wwnytv.com
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Within hours of asking the public for help, state police have found the man who they say walked out of the Runnings store in Watertown without paying for over $1,000 in power tools. Troopers arrested 41-year-old Christopher Perciful of Watertown on a felony count of...
wwnytv.com
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s Division of Human Rights is weighing in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School, including one where students spelled out the ‘n-word’ on the gym floor. Investigators say there’s “probable cause” that the district discriminated against two students based...
wwnytv.com
Occupants escape safely in town of Brownville fire
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a town of Brownville home early Friday morning. The fire was called in around 4 a.m. with reports of a working fire in a garage attached to a house on Fetterly Road. A family member tells 7 News that a dog...
Watertown man charged with storming Capitol, helping steal Pelosi’s laptop, pleads guilty
A Watertown man who faced seven charges after he was accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty Monday to one charge. Rafael Rondon, 25, faces up to 20 years in prison for obstructing an official proceeding, but his final sentence will likely be less. He pleaded guilty in federal court in the District of Columbia and will be sentenced on March 13.
northcountrynow.com
Hat and mitten drive in Massena
Massena Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 is hosting its annual hat and mitten drive for children in local schools who may be in need this winter. Pictured is Amvets Ladies Auxiliary 4 2nd Vice President and 7th grade ELA teacher at J.W. Leary Junior High School, Julie Pratti. The hats and mittens will be delivered to the four local elementary schools as well as J.W. Leary. The hat and mitten drive will continue through February. Donations can be dropped off at the Amvets Post 4 Andrews Street location. Photo submitted by Sandi Cockanye.
wwnytv.com
While Jefferson County flu cases surge, what’s going on in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We already know flu cases hit Jefferson County hard in November, but now we know how the numbers compare in Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. First, let’s look at flu cases in October for the tri-county region. Lewis County had 1 case. Jefferson had 33. St. Lawrence stood at 6.
