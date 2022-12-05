Read full article on original website
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Dec. 7
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Antoine man missing
Authorities in Pike County are seeking the public’s help in locating a man they say went missing from Antoine. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued a statement on social media along with a photo of Gerald Gentry. Gentry is believed to be in a tan 2004...
Assault, Battery, and Failure to Appear in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 12072022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Wreck between car and tractor-trailer takes life of El Dorado man
A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
Pay raises on table for county’s officials, employees
12/7/2022: This article has been updated to correct the amount of the proposed raises, and to include comment from Justice of the Peace Ricky Arnold. Pay raises for elected officials and county employees will be up for discussion the next time the Clark County Quorum Court meets. On Monday, Dec....
Gov. Hutchinson commutes sentence of 83-year-old convicted of 1965 murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 83-year-old Arkansas man will become parole eligible after receiving a commutation of his 1965 murder sentence by Governor Asa Hutchinson. The governor made the announcement Tuesday afternoon along with 42 pardons and another commutation. Samuel Billingsley was convicted in 1965 at the age of...
Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash
UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
Divorce, Guardianship, and Protection in Monday’s Saline County Court Filings 12062022
63cv-22-1465 Aabk Llc V Rhonda Limerick, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1467 In The Matter Of Miranda England, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1471 Auto Owners Ins Corp V Wise Excavation Llc, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline...
Woman pleads to charges tied to killing of Hot Springs PD Officer Brent Scrimshire
A woman connected to the March 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police Department Officer Brent Scrimshire was sentenced to 34 years in prison Wednesday.
Week in Clark County History: Dec. 4
For the Week in Clark County History, we combed through bound copies of the Daily Siftings Herald to choose some front-page news from editions dating 10, 15 and 20 years ago. A triple murder left two girls and their father dead inside their Arkadelphia home. The homicides prompted an investigation that led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the murderer.
Gregory Marshall
The journey of life for Gregory Douglas Marshall began on December 20, 1953, in Kansas City, Missouri when he was born to Charles and Odessa Cummings Marshall. He was raised in Arkadelphia by his grandmother, Augusta Balch Cummings who ruled tenderly with an iron fist. She taught him to live by high morals, fear God and get an education.
School demolition, clinic ground bridge among November construction permits
The City of Arkadelphia issued building permits with an estimated construction value of $843,450 for the month of November. Records were obtained from the city’s Building Department under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and include valuations of work except where omitted from reports. 2829 Walnut St. Owner: Lorene...
Independent Charlotte Young elected as the Mayor of Camden
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the December 6, 2022 runoff elections. Charlotte Young (IND) elected as the Mayor of Camden, Ark.
Search Warrants and Felonies in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 12012022
63pr-22-747 Dwight Ford Bartlett, Decedent Estate Administration, 22nd Circuit Division 4, Saline County. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-994 State V Alex Hughes, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-995 State V Douglas Gardner Brown, Felony, 22nd Circuit Division 1, Saline Circuit. 63cr-22-996 State V Chad...
Here’s what happened with the barking dog ordinance in the County meeting Dec 6th
We had a lot of interest this week in a potential ordinance regarding barking dogs. It was discussed in a Saline County committee on Tuesday, December 6th, so we wanted to update you on what happened. And after that, you can take the anonymous poll about your opinion. Look for the orange words.
Meet Stamps Mayor-elect Stacie Mitchell-Gweah
Stamps, Arkansas, will have a new mayor as the new year begins, after Lafayette County Elementary School Principal Stacie Mitchell-Gweah defeated incumbent Mayor Brenda Davis in a runoff Tuesday.
