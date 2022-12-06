ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

WPRI

Rhode Islanders compete on Jeopardy!

Matthew Harvey and Meghan Mello, both from Rhode Island, share their experiences competing on Jeopardy!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants

Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!

That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023

Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
NEWPORT, RI
beckersasc.com

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January

Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
OREGON STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Providence Exhibition Celebrates Craft and Collaboration - Inside Art with Michael Rose

The winter season is an ideal time for art that focuses on warmth as well as ideas of home and tradition. On view at World’s Fair Gallery in Providence, a new exhibition highlights artworks that are rich in comfort and ebullience. Opening Thursday, December 8 from 6-8 pm, the exhibition Linea features paintings by Catherine Druken and ceramics by Zoë Wyner as well as numerous collaborative works in clay that display Wyner’s hand with Druken’s illustrative flair.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In East Greenwich

If you are finding for the hospital sortlist in the East Greenwich locality area, you have gotten the right place. You’ll get in this page a sortlist of the ideal hospital in the East Greenwich locality area. Also, a direction map link from your place, and directions, Web information,...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
rinewstoday.com

Not as sexy, but just as bad; Fane, nee Hope Point Tower, city’s sore thumb – David Brussat

Developer Jason Fane has cut costs by removing the pizzazz from his proposed tower design. Without the sinuous curves, it looks less ridiculous but would not fit into the Jewelry District any better, if built, than before its redesign – its third redesign. It has progressed from three bland towers in 2016 to one in 2018, and then from bland to sexy – as if architecture could aspire to ape Marilyn Monroe.
PROVIDENCE, RI

