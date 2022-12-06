Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom Fire
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's Life
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay Facility
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!
WPRI
Rhode Islanders compete on Jeopardy!
Matthew Harvey and Meghan Mello, both from Rhode Island, share their experiences competing on Jeopardy!. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
GoLocalProv
TV Actor Kirk Cameron’s Book Sparks Battle Between Christian Right & LGBTQ+ Community in Providence
The battle between the Christian right and the LGBTQ+ community is coming to a library near you, and if you live on Providence's East Side -- the conflict is here. The new spark comes from former child-TV star Kirk Cameron -- the star of Growing Pains, the ABC sitcom in the 1980s and early 1990s.
iheart.com
Second Place Finishes For Two RI Contestants
Rhode Islanders are making appearances on the game show "Jeopardy!" Meghan Mello of North Smithfield was the contestant on the episode that aired on WPRI-Channel 12 on Tuesday night. Matt Harvey, who was from Providence, got on last week. Both Mello and Harvey finished in second place. On Monday's edition...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Mott & Chace, RIMBA, Perry Steps Down at YWCA and 20 More
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Christine Dupuis and Dave Hackett Join Mott & Chace. Chris Dupuis has been selling Real Estate full-time since 2014 and...
WCVB
Music legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform together at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Music icons Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks announced they will perform together at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 23, 2023. This night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, will mark the first time the two artists have performed on the same stage in the New England area, a spokesperson said.
nrinow.news
Burrillville native, N.S. resident, competes on Jeopardy!
That answer – in the form of a question, of course – would be fitting for one athletic trainer who grew up in Burrillville and appeared on a popular game show this week. Mello was among the contestants on Jeopardy! when it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on WPRI.
ABC6.com
‘I chased him down the hall’: Man sneaks into Brown University students’ dorm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roommates at Brown University who live in Wayland Hall said they came face-to-face with the man who was arrested over the weekend for trespassing. According to the student, the man was in their conjoined suites twice on the day he was later arrested by Brown Public Security.
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
RI firefighter featured in national calendar
Jacob Francis of the Middletown Fire Department was chosen after becoming one of the top Fight for Air Climb participants.
beckersasc.com
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center to close in January
Rhode Island Hospital Surgery Center in Providence will close its doors on Jan. 31, CBS affiliate WPRI reported Dec. 7. The surgery center is part of Rhode Island's largest health system, Lifespan. The goal of the closure is to help reduce costs at Lifespan after the health system reported an...
Turnto10.com
White deer spotted in Burrillville probably has genetic mutation, says zoo
(WJAR) — An NBC 10 viewer shared video of a white deer he spotted in the woods of Mapleville. Roger Williams Park Zoo said the scientific term for the deer's coloring is "piebald." It's a genetic mutation thought to be found in less than 2% of the population in...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may not be the most prominent state (okay, it is the smallest), but when it comes to ponds, lakes, rivers and bays, Rhode Island has it all! The southern and southeastern borders are along the Block Islands Sound, Rhode Island Sound and Narragansett Bay. Just north of the Bay, near the capitol of Providence, is the Providence River. Salt marshes are scattered along the coast, creating a buffer between the coast and the land. Then there are all the beautiful reservoirs and smaller natural lakes found throughout the state.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
GoLocalProv
Providence Exhibition Celebrates Craft and Collaboration - Inside Art with Michael Rose
The winter season is an ideal time for art that focuses on warmth as well as ideas of home and tradition. On view at World’s Fair Gallery in Providence, a new exhibition highlights artworks that are rich in comfort and ebullience. Opening Thursday, December 8 from 6-8 pm, the exhibition Linea features paintings by Catherine Druken and ceramics by Zoë Wyner as well as numerous collaborative works in clay that display Wyner’s hand with Druken’s illustrative flair.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In East Greenwich
If you are finding for the hospital sortlist in the East Greenwich locality area, you have gotten the right place. You’ll get in this page a sortlist of the ideal hospital in the East Greenwich locality area. Also, a direction map link from your place, and directions, Web information,...
rinewstoday.com
Not as sexy, but just as bad; Fane, nee Hope Point Tower, city’s sore thumb – David Brussat
Developer Jason Fane has cut costs by removing the pizzazz from his proposed tower design. Without the sinuous curves, it looks less ridiculous but would not fit into the Jewelry District any better, if built, than before its redesign – its third redesign. It has progressed from three bland towers in 2016 to one in 2018, and then from bland to sexy – as if architecture could aspire to ape Marilyn Monroe.
Dog abandoned in Portsmouth thriving one year later
The Potter League for Animals said the black and brown dog nicknamed Turkey was suffering from severe health issues and had to be put down.
