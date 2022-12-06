Read full article on original website
United Rentals Completes Acquisition of Ahern Rentals for $2B
United Rentals completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Ahern Rentals for approximately $2 billion in cash. The transaction and related expenses were funded through newly issued senior secured notes and existing capacity under the company’s ABL facility. This transaction adds approximately 2,100 employees, 60,000 rental assets...
Business Jet Market Exhibits Strong Performance in Q3/22
According to Global Jet Capital’s Q3/22 business aviation market brief, the business jet market exhibited strong performance in the third quarter, continuing a trend that began in the second half of 2020. Driven by new users and returning customers, flight operations improved on a year-over-year basis, while demand translated...
CIT Provides $35MM Revolving Credit Facility to Utopia Deals
The asset-based lending business of CIT, a division of First Citizens Bank, provided a $35 million revolving credit facility to Utopia Deals. Based in Plainview, NY, Utopia Deals is a seller of linens, towels, bedding and other products to consumers and to business customers in the hospitality, healthcare, restaurant, fitness and spa sectors, among others. The company also has a strong presence on leading online retail platforms. The revolving credit facility will support the company’s working capital needs and growth strategy.
Regions Bank Creates Franchise Lending Team Led by Salas
Regions Bank created a franchise lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. Salas and his team will focus on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through specialization in franchise concepts. Salas began his banking career in 1985 at Flagler Federal Savings & Loan in Miami where he worked as...
Encina Equipment Finance Promotes Nicpon to VP of Operations
Encina Equipment Finance (EEF) promoted Beata Nicpon to vice president of operations. In her role as vice president, Nicpon will lead deal teams responsible for documenting and funding new commercial leases and loans; as well as the mentoring and coaching of existing and new members of the operations team. She will continue to report to Jamie Giaquinto, senior managing director and operations leader at EFF.
CIT Northbridge Credit Provides $27.78MM Credit Facility to Applied Optoelectronics
CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management, served as agent on a $27.78 million credit facility for Applied Optoelectronics, a provider of fiber-optic networking products. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, Applied Optoelectronics (AOI) is a provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet...
Northteq Releases Disclosure Direct for Salesforce
Northteq, a provider of Salesforce loan origination solutions, released its new commercial lending disclosure application, Disclosure Direct for Salesforce. It is now available for commercial and equipment finance lenders. Powered and built within Salesforce, Disclosure Direct was designed for lenders doing business in states that recently enacted laws surrounding the...
CIT and SMBC Provide $85MM in Debt Financing to NineDot Energy
NineDot Energy, a developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, closed on a new $85 million construction-to-term debt facility. Provided by CIT and SMBC, the facility supports the construction and operation of 11 of NineDot’s battery storage sites in the Bronx, NY; Staten Island, NY; Queens, NY; and Long Island, NY. Combined with NineDot’s existing equity capital base, this new funding solidifies the company’s position as a distributed community energy developer in the New York City metropolitan region, making the local electricity grid more robust while facilitating New York City’s and New York’s push for decarbonization by integrating more clean energy into the grid during times of peak demand.
Tamarack Technology Releases Last Whitepaper in Series Examining AI
Tamarack Technology released the third and final whitepaper in a series examining the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the equipment finance industry. Titled “Distributed Workflows: Innovation that makes remote work work,” the paper is available for free download at Tamarack’s site. In the new environment built...
Custom Truck One Source Makes CEO Transition Plan
Custom Truck One Source’s current CEO Fred Ross will retire on March 20. The company’s board of directors unanimously approved the promotion of Ryan McMonagle, the company’s current president and chief operating officer, to succeed Ross as CEO. Ross will continue his employment with the company as...
NETSOL Technologies Opens Facility in Austin, TX
NETSOL Technologies, a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, opened a new support and delivery center in Austin, TX. The state-of-the-art facility has the capacity to accommodate more than 100 employees who will facilitate the company’s growing customer base across the North American region. “Our modern technology...
Epiq: November Commercial Chapter 11 Bankruptcies Increase 74% Over Last Year
Commercial Chapter 11 filings increased 74% to 345 in November 2022 from the 198 filings recorded in November 2021, according to data provided by Epiq Bankruptcy, a provider of U.S. bankruptcy filing data. The November 2022 commercial Chapter 11 filing total was lifted by the more than 100 cases related...
