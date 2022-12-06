ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placement lottery Tuesday for mayor election

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the race for Chicago mayor, Tuesday is the the placement lottery to see where candidates will show up on ballots for the February municipal election.

It starts at 10 a.m. at the board's supersite on North Clark

Monday was the deadline for candidates to file petition challenges, an opportunity to try and knock their competitors out of the race.

These are the five candidates at risk of getting booted off the ballot. Election judges will determine whether their signatures pass legal muster.

As it stands now 12 candidates are in the race. The election is on Feb. 28th.

CHICAGO, IL
