Julius' historic gay bar gains landmark status in West Village

By CBS New York Team
 4 days ago

Julius' Bar designated NYC landmark 00:22

NEW YORK -- The historic building that houses Julius' Bar in the West Village became New York City's newest landmark Tuesday.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission overwhelmingly approved the measure for the iconic gay bar on West 10th Street.

The commission called it one of the city's most significant sites of LGBTQ history.

In 1966, a protest at Julius' challenged regulations from the state liquor authority that banned serving alcohol to LGBTQ people.

"The 'Sip-In' at Julius' was a pivotal moment in our city and our nation's LGBTQ+ history, and this designation today marks not only that moment but also Julius' half-century as a home for New York City's LGBTQ+ community," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "Honoring a location where New Yorkers were once denied service solely on account of their sexuality reinforces something that should already be clear: LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are welcome anywhere in our city. Let this designation serve as an important reminder to everyone that LGBTQ+ history is New York City history and that, like Julius', the City of New York will always serve as a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people to be safe and feel safe."

