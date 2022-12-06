Wake today for Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino

Yonkers police sergeant posthumously promoted 00:26

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A wake will be held Tuesday for a Yonkers police sergeant who was killed in a crash last week .

Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino was a 53-year-old veteran member of the force. He was posthumously promoted to detective sergeant Tuesday.

Gualdino died last week after police say an unlicensed teenager crashed into his squad car.

The wake will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whalen and Ball Funeral Home.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.