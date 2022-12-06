ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Wake today for Yonkers Police Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A wake will be held Tuesday for a Yonkers police sergeant who was killed in a crash last week .

Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino was a 53-year-old veteran member of the force. He was posthumously promoted to detective sergeant Tuesday.

Gualdino died last week after police say an unlicensed teenager crashed into his squad car.

The wake will be from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whalen and Ball Funeral Home.

The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.

CBS New York

Suspect charged in Queens triple murder

NEW YORK -- A suspect has been charged in connection to a triple murder in Queens.Police say 22-year-old Jabari Burrell was arrested Friday.On Nov. 18, a home health attendant found three women stabbed to death in their bedrooms at a home on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens.The victims were identified as 65-year-old Hyacinth Brown-Johnson; her daughter, 47-year-old Latoya Gordon, and Brown-Johnson's stepdaughter, 26-year-old Patrice Johnson.Investigators determined Burrell was a person of interest, and he was taken into custody in Virginia on Nov. 19. Police say he was driving a car owned by one of the victims.Burrell has been charged with three counts of murder.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD reports 10th death in subway system this year

NEW YORK -- Subway safety advocates are calling on New York City to address crime after the 10th death in the system this year.On Thursday, a body was found on the side of the tracks at the West 4th Street station. Police say the victim was found with stab wounds to the body.Sources say he appeared to be homeless and people walking by may have thought he was sleeping."The problem is people have gotten so conditioned in the subway to seeing individuals sleeping on the tracks, sleeping on the floors, we've gotten used to this, and that says something very sad about our city," Passengers United President Charlton D'souza said."Homeless people die every day. What's going to happen? How many people is it going to take for someone to do something about it?" subway rider Colin Downer said.Police are still investigating whether the victim was attacked while he was sleeping. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Ramapo Police looking for answers in murder of 19-year-old Nicholas Jasiel

HILLCREST, N.Y. -- Police in Rockland County are working to bring closure to a family that lost a son to gun violence.Investigators are making progress three years after the crime, but say they need help finishing the job. The crime scene is a quiet Hillcrest neighborhood. The spot where Nicholas Jasiel, 19, died is marked by balloons, one with the simple message, "Love & miss u - Mom." "They're suffering and they want justice for their son, and we would really like to be able to give that to them," said John Youngman, from the Ramapo Police. On Dec. 7, 2019, a confrontation...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

See it: Officers rescue man from subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Dramatic video shows police rescuing a man after he fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the 18th Street and Church Avenue station in the Flatbush section.Video shows officers racing to the tracks after being flagged down by another rider.Officers were able to get the man up onto the platform before a train arrived.Police say the man was intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating unprovoked slashing on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn.It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a train at the 33rd and Park Avenue station in Kips Bay.Police say a 66-year-old man was on a southbound 6 train when someone approached him and slashed his head and ear before running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD searching for SUV that struck woman on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday on the Upper East Side and took off. Police sources tell CBS2 the woman, in her 20s, did not have identification on her, so they're still working on an ID. She was struck by two different vehicles and later died at the hospital. The victim was crossing 96th Street at Third Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by a black SUV and then by an MTA bus. The bus driver stopped, but the driver of the SUV took off. Police said she was in the middle of the marked crosswalk when the SUV first hit her. "It was loud, it was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it," witness Melissa Rivera told CBS2. "You could hear the car, it sounded like somebody was racing.""The car was still going down the block, you could still hear it," another witness added. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shooting spree suspect Sundance Oliver arraigned

NEW YORK - Sundance Oliver was arraigned at Brooklyn criminal court Thursday night. The 28-year-old turned himself into police Tuesday. Web Extra: Read the complaintHe's charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and robbery. Oliver is accused of killing two people, one of them a 17-year-old girl, and injuring an elderly person in a wheelchair during a Monday shooting spree in Crown Heights and on the Lower East Side. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Bronx man free after 22 years in prison for wrongful conviction

NEW YORK -- A Bronx man who spent nearly half his life in prison for a crime he says he didn't commit is now free. Andre Brown's smile stretched as far as his future as he embraced the two men who helped get him out of prison after 22 years. "I couldn't have made it without these guys," said Brown. In 1999, when Brown was a 22-year-old college student, he said he willingly went in for questioning about an attempted murder in the Bronx. Brown said he had nothing to do with the crime, but a year later he was sentenced to 40 years...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD releases surveillance video of alleged subway slasher

NEW YORK -- The NYPD on Saturday released new surveillance video of a man suspected of slashing a subway rider earlier in the week. According to police, it happened on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue just after 3 a.m. ThursdayPolice said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man in the head and then took off.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Subway rider slashed on 6 train in Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspect behind a slashing on the subway in Manhattan. It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 6 train at East 33rd Street and Park Avenue. Police said the suspect slashed a 66-year-old man on his head and then ran off. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man pleads guilty in rock attack that killed GuiYing Ma in Queens

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn man accused in a rock attack that killed a 62-year-old woman in Queens last year pleaded guilty on Thursday. Last November, GuiYing Ma was hit in the head with a rock while outside sweeping a sidewalk in Corona. She died 3 months later. The suspect, 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges and will be sentenced in January. He faces 20 years in prison. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Vigil in Jersey City shines light on antisemitism

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A vigil was held in Jersey City on Thursday to mark the third anniversary of the deadly mass shooting that investigators say was motivated by hate and antisemitism.First Lady Tammy Murphy, Jersey City's mayor and others lit candles in memory of the four people killed.On Dec. 10, 2019, two gunmen killed three people at a kosher supermarket after killing a police officer in a cemetery. The suspects were later killed in a shootout with police.Investigators say one of the suspects had posted antisemitic and anti-police comments online.RELATED STORY: 'I Don't Even Know If I'm Moving Forward': Jersey City Residents Reflect On Deadly Shooting 1 Year LaterThe Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic attacks in the state have been on the rise in recent years."It was a brutal attack motivated by a vicious form of antisemitism, and I wish that I could say that it was a wake-up call, that it put society on a better path. Unfortunately, antisemitism has simply gotten worse," ADL regional director Scott Richman said.According to the ADL, 2021 was the highest on record for antisemitic attacks in New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 injured in Queens stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a double stabbing in Queens that left one man dead on Wednesday.It happened just before 3 p.m. in Ozone Park.Police say the victim died after being stabbed twice in the chest.Another person was slashed in the leg and is expected to survive.Both men are believed to be in their 20s.Police have not said what led up to the violence, and no arrests have been made.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Family makes emotional plea to find Danie Philistin's killer

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Police in Suffolk County asking for help in finding the gunman who killed a man at a house party last year. Investigators made the plea with the family of Danie Philistin. He was shot at the end of the party on Gordon Avenue in West Babylon on July 17, 2021. Policy say it happened after two unknown men sexually abused female friends of Philistin. As he escorted the women away, a fight broke out. "One of the males pulled out a firearm, firing it, striking Danie in the head," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "Danie was everything to me. He was my only son. Please help me," Marie Rosental, Danie's mother, said. An advertisement for the party was posted on social media. Police say they've interviewed dozens of witnesses, but no one has come forward with information. There's a $5,000 reward in the case. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Metro-North Penn Station Access project breaks ground

NEW YORK -- A project on the drawing board for more than 30 years finally gets a green light. Friday, work started on a massive project to build four new Metro-North stations in the East Bronx, connecting Connecticut and Westchester County to Penn Station for the very first time. How many people did it take to break ground for the new Penn State Access project? Nine. Everybody wanted in on this long-awaited project that will be life-changing for commuters.There hasn't been this much enthusiasm about a transit project since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo named a bridge for his dad, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.   "I'm excited to be...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA

OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
OAKDALE, NY
CBS New York

Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement

NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1st children's museum opens in the Bronx, celebrating the borough

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for somewhere fun and educational to take your children, try the new Bronx Children's Museum. It's the borough's very first children's museum, and it just opened its doors this week. The Bronx Children's Museum transports your child into an immersive experience with different sights, sounds and feels. "There are 190,000 children in the Bronx under the age of 9, and we did not have a children's museum," Founding Executive Director Carla Precht told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado. Until now. The museum opened for the first time this week, with brand new exhibits that allow children to think through exploration. The...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

MTA enforcing alcohol ban during SantaCon

NEW YORK -- An alcohol ban will be in effect on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad over the weekend during SantaCon.The annual bar crawl returns to New York City on Saturday.The MTA says alcohol consumption will be banned on all LIRR and Metro-North trains and station platforms from 4 a.m. Saturday through noon Sunday.Anyone who violates the ban may be removed from trains or stations by police. Officers will also confiscate alcoholic beverages and issue summonses."Maintaining safe and orderly travel is always a priority. We want everyone to enjoy their holiday festivities and get to their destination smoothly and on time," MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement.If you're traveling from New Jersey, NJ Transit is banning all beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, on trains, light rail vehicles and buses on Saturday.NJ Transit will also ban beverages on Dec. 17 for the SantaCon event in Hoboken, New Jersey.The MTA says there will be an increased MTA Police presence at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the ban.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dog reunited with family after swimming across Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A dog who went for a wild swim across the Hudson is now back home with his family in Manhattan.Ellen Wolpin told Inside Edition she got Bear just last week as a service dog for her son, who suffers seizures, but while on a walk near the Hudson on the Upper West Side on Saturday, Bear got spooked and ran off. Someone tried to catch him, but he was too fast."Somebody tried to catch him, and he panicked and swerved around them, and then Bear decided to jump into the Hudson and swim to New Jersey," Wolpin said.She feared Bear was dead, but two days later, Bear was found near a pier in Edgewater, New Jersey.He had a microchip and was reunited with his family.You can see the entire story on Inside Edition at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS2.
MANHATTAN, NY
