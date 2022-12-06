Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: 2 LA Stars Earn Salary Bump Thanks to New Rule
Will Smith and Tony Gonsolin earn bonuses thanks to Pre-Arbitration Pool Program
Eagles' DeVonta Smith somehow avoids Giants defenders for big TD catch
Jalen Hurts improved his MVP candidacy in the first half against the New York Giants, but it was Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith who was on the highlight reel.
Reviewing Falcons LB Nate Landman's Rookie Season After Release
The Atlanta Falcons have released linebacker Nate Landman, who went from undrafted free agent to making the active roster out of camp. Here's a look back at his season before release.
