Duck frontcourt to be tested in rivalry meeting with OSU

Sunday's rivalry contest will be a clash of styles. The 17th-ranked Ducks are best playing free-flowing and up-and-down basketball, while the visiting Beavers thrive in a more deliberate halfcourt game. The differing styles bear out in the stats too. Only 12 teams in the country average more points per game...
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock

The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Five-Star DE Matayo Uiagalelei down to three, set for Signing Day decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei has cut his list to three and is set for a Signing Day decision. The last time we spoke with Uiagalelei was after the Braves big win over rival Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei in the CIF Championship game two weeks ago. At that time, he told us he would be visiting Georgia and had a real interest in the Dawgs.
The War Room - Inside the USC Trojan football program

The one rule we have for the War Room is simply that everything that is reported here should stay here and on The Peristyle. Sometimes the info is sensitive enough that it simply does not need to be passed on beyond the doors of this thread. Please honor this request and we will continue to do our best to provide all of our subscribers with an insider perspective on the program.
