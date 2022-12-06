Person lying on tracks hit and killed by METRORail red line train near Medical Center, police say

A person who was reportedly lying on the tracks near the Texas Medical Center was hit and killed by a METRORail train.

According to METRO police, the red line train struck a person just before 7 p.m. on Monday at Fannin between Ross Sterling Street and John Freeman Boulevard.

Police said the person was lying on the train tracks before they were hit.

The train operator spotted the person and activated the train's emergency brake, but it did not stop in time, police said.

The red line was closed for several hours as crews investigated. Regular services were restored shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.