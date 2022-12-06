Read full article on original website
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Dec. 7: Flat trading day sees XRP leading top 10
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $2.8 billion and currently stands at $842.27 billion — up 0.3% from $839.47 billion over the last 24 hours. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin’s market cap grew 0.3% to $324.04 billion from $323.06 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap increased by 1.1% to $151.90 billion from $150.21 billion.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: CZ, SBF trade jabs in Twitter feud; Bitcoin firmly in capitulation phase
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 9 includes a Twitter sparring between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, and Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are emerging as the only public miners that increased their BTC holdings in November. CryptoSlate Top Stories. AI cryptocurrencies post strong...
SBF claims ‘You won’ as he hits back at CZ defamatory Twitter thread
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has spoken out following Binance founder Changpeng Zhao’s (CZ) public thread referring to Kevin O’Leary’s defense of FTX and referring to SBF as “a fraudster.” The feud continued following CZ’s recent allegations that CZ accused SBF of trying to depeg USDT through Alameda.
CZ accused SBF of trying to depeg USDT through Alameda
The drama surrounding FTX and Binance continues to unfold as new text messages emerge that show what went on behind the scenes as the exchange crumbled. The New York Times obtained text messages from a group chat with Sam Bankman-Fried, Changpeng Zhao, and various other cryptocurrency executives that were exchanged on Nov. 10 — the day before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
The Block CEO resigns after failing to disclose $43 million in personal loans from Alameda Research
Crypto news outlet The Block’s CEO Michael McCaffrey has resigned after failing to disclose a series of loans from Alameda Research – a company linked to former FTX head Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). McCaffrey took over as CEO in 2021 after using a $12 million loan from Alameda to...
WazirX to share Proof of Reserves with the public
WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange, has said that it is currently working with a third-party vendor to conduct an audit of its reserves, which will provide a proof of its holdings. This is an ongoing process and the results of the audit will be shared with the public when they...
Ethereum OPAC compliant blocks in decline after touching 80%
According to recent data from MEV Watch, for 24 hours timeframe, 64.44% of Ethereum blocks were compliant with OFAC standards. However, the Ethereum educator and investor sassal.eth reported on Dec.9 that OFAC compliance topped 80% and then decreased to 65%. Office of Foreign Assets Control or OFAC is responsible for...
Research: Bitcoin exchange flows show headstrong belief in face of bad news
On-chain data from Glassnode, analyzed by CryptoSlate, shows in the event of bad news, Bitcoiners act with bullish conviction 75% of the time. Furthermore, the analysis of the exchange inflow/outflow chart from Glassnode revealed that even during bearish events, Bitcoiners retain confidence regarding exchange trading. Inflows and outflows usually mirror...
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023
Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
Analyzing the WBTC FUD after the FTX collapse and its depeg
Wrapped Bitcoin is the leading form of Bitcoin “wrapped” in a smart contract on the Ethereum network. This allows it to be used in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. WBTC is backed 1:1 to the value of Bitcoin, so one WBTC is theoretically equivalent to one BTC. BitGo...
DeFiChain’s Much Anticipated ‘Grand Central’ Hard Fork Goes Live
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial...
Binance CEO CZ confirms exchange has no outstanding loans
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao “CZ,” said that the exchange has no outstanding loan, and challenged anyone to ask around. Earlier on Nov. 25, Binance published its Bitcoin proof of reserves to show that its on-chain reserves of 582,485.9302 BTC were 1% higher than the total customers’ deposit of 575,742.4228 BTC.
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
Metacade Presale for Web3’s First-Ever P2E Crypto Arcade Raises Over $670k in Under 2 Weeks
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has announced the launch of...
Grayscale’s GBTC discount nears 50% causing further concern in community
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is trading at a record-low discount of 49.20% to the underlying assets’ net asset value (NAV), as of Dec. 8. According to ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.11 at a discount of 47.27%. GBTC’s discount raises crypto community concern. The crypto community...
UK exploring a digital pound
A digital pound could be launched in the U.K. as part of the country’s effort to introduce better regulation to the crypto industry. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced that the government will begin exploring a central bank digital currency in the coming weeks. Hunt said that...
