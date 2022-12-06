TODAY: Thursday marks another mild day, with little change in temperature expected. Winds are light from the north and east today, as clouds move overhead from the south. This push of moisture over mid-Missouri has brought showers to areas south of I-70 overnight, and will continue to keep showers in this region through about sunrise. Steadiest rain through early morning is east of highway 54. This will taper off by mid-Morning as these showers move east. A relative lull in rainfall comes through late morning and early afternoon in this area, while folks north of I-70 are still dry. Some spotty showers are possible through midday, but overall, round two will hold off until the afternoon, when a warm front associated with an approaching low lifts through the region. It looks like this will bring a better chance at areawide rainfall. With this round, folks north of I-70 should have a good chance at measurable rainfall. For most in the west, onset of round two looks to begin somewhere in the 3-5 p.m. window. Showers will spread through mid-Missouri through the majority of the evening into the overnight hours before exiting. System total precipitation looks like it may reach half an inch in some places south of I-70, to less than a quarter of an inch likely along and north of I-70. Temperatures remains steady, near 50 Thursday afternoon.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO