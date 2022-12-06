Read full article on original website
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and the chance of December severe weather in St. Louis next week
ST. LOUIS — As we near the date for last year's severe weather outbreak in our area, it's an important reminder that severe weather can happen at any point during the year. We're heading into a bit more of an active pattern for the next few days, and that includes severe weather potential in our region.
Tracking two rounds of rain Thursday
TODAY: Thursday marks another mild day, with little change in temperature expected. Winds are light from the north and east today, as clouds move overhead from the south. This push of moisture over mid-Missouri has brought showers to areas south of I-70 overnight, and will continue to keep showers in this region through about sunrise. Steadiest rain through early morning is east of highway 54. This will taper off by mid-Morning as these showers move east. A relative lull in rainfall comes through late morning and early afternoon in this area, while folks north of I-70 are still dry. Some spotty showers are possible through midday, but overall, round two will hold off until the afternoon, when a warm front associated with an approaching low lifts through the region. It looks like this will bring a better chance at areawide rainfall. With this round, folks north of I-70 should have a good chance at measurable rainfall. For most in the west, onset of round two looks to begin somewhere in the 3-5 p.m. window. Showers will spread through mid-Missouri through the majority of the evening into the overnight hours before exiting. System total precipitation looks like it may reach half an inch in some places south of I-70, to less than a quarter of an inch likely along and north of I-70. Temperatures remains steady, near 50 Thursday afternoon.
Dec. 8: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’s almost Friday which also happens to be our only day of dry weather and sunshine this week. Rain has been heavy overnight and that’ll continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures may briefly get close to 70 again today. Rain will be centered along the AR/MO state line and then slowly drop south this evening as a cold front finally pushes all the moisture out.
New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
Thursday Forecast
Jim Butler's Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help low-income families in the state of Missouri. Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with youth violence in the city.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
Woman struck by car in south St. Louis County
A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations
St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.
4 places to find homemade fudge this holiday season
The holidays are the perfect time to seek out your new favorite decadent treat: fudge. St. Louis and surrounding areas are home to many varieties, from the straightforward classic to a little left of center. Baetje Farms. Baetje Farms began with a single goat and a family that wanted to...
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
Berkeley firefighters hand out hundreds of free coats to children
The Berkeley Fire Department handed out hundreds of coats Saturday to help keep St. Louis area children warm this winter.
Chess club in Webster Univeristy
The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified.
The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot
Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
St. Francois County 3 Vehicle Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) Three people including A woman from Ironton, 68 year old Alice J. Hughes, a man from Washington, 28 year old Jeremy A. Reinecke, and a 53 year old man from Moberly, James D. Deatrick, are suffering injuries after they were involved in a 3 vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday just before 6 pm. Highway Patrol records show Hughes was driving a pick up south on Highway 221, north of Henson Road, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a box truck headed north driven by Deatrick. Hughes pick up then struck a pick up driven north by Reinecke. Hughes, who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Reinecke was moderately injured and Deatrick received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022 PART 1
Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022 PART 1.
Jim Butler's Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help Missouri families
Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri.
Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers
Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado.
