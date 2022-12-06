ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Tracking two rounds of rain Thursday

TODAY: Thursday marks another mild day, with little change in temperature expected. Winds are light from the north and east today, as clouds move overhead from the south. This push of moisture over mid-Missouri has brought showers to areas south of I-70 overnight, and will continue to keep showers in this region through about sunrise. Steadiest rain through early morning is east of highway 54. This will taper off by mid-Morning as these showers move east. A relative lull in rainfall comes through late morning and early afternoon in this area, while folks north of I-70 are still dry. Some spotty showers are possible through midday, but overall, round two will hold off until the afternoon, when a warm front associated with an approaching low lifts through the region. It looks like this will bring a better chance at areawide rainfall. With this round, folks north of I-70 should have a good chance at measurable rainfall. For most in the west, onset of round two looks to begin somewhere in the 3-5 p.m. window. Showers will spread through mid-Missouri through the majority of the evening into the overnight hours before exiting. System total precipitation looks like it may reach half an inch in some places south of I-70, to less than a quarter of an inch likely along and north of I-70. Temperatures remains steady, near 50 Thursday afternoon.
MISSOURI STATE
Kait 8

Dec. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. It’s almost Friday which also happens to be our only day of dry weather and sunshine this week. Rain has been heavy overnight and that’ll continue for the rest of the day. Temperatures may briefly get close to 70 again today. Rain will be centered along the AR/MO state line and then slowly drop south this evening as a cold front finally pushes all the moisture out.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Thursday Forecast

Jim Butler’s Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help …. Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri. Aldermen proposes youth curfew to help deal with …. The Aldermanic Black Caucus launched a new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Woman struck by car in south St. Louis County

A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. Jim Butler’s Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help …. Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new EMS stations

St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb. St. Charles County Ambulance District debuts new …. St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
feastmagazine.com

4 places to find homemade fudge this holiday season

The holidays are the perfect time to seek out your new favorite decadent treat: fudge. St. Louis and surrounding areas are home to many varieties, from the straightforward classic to a little left of center. Baetje Farms. Baetje Farms began with a single goat and a family that wanted to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Chess club in Webster Univeristy

State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s …. The state's education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified. Country star pays tribute to his beloved dog by helping …. Country...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1851 Alois Herbert Double House is a historic duplex in Buchanan County, Missouri that's also known as The Bohot

Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Alois Herbert Double House in St. Joseph, Missouri also goes by the name of the Bohot Folk Art house. This building is a duplex that was built in 1851. It's a one-and-a-half-story brick structure that's rectangular shaped. The architectural design is Greek Revival. In 2007, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house is located at 620 S. 10th Street. The house did lose one of its entrances and porch.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County 3 Vehicle Crash

(St. Francois County, MO) Three people including A woman from Ironton, 68 year old Alice J. Hughes, a man from Washington, 28 year old Jeremy A. Reinecke, and a 53 year old man from Moberly, James D. Deatrick, are suffering injuries after they were involved in a 3 vehicle crash in St. Francois County Wednesday just before 6 pm. Highway Patrol records show Hughes was driving a pick up south on Highway 221, north of Henson Road, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into a box truck headed north driven by Deatrick. Hughes pick up then struck a pick up driven north by Reinecke. Hughes, who received serious injuries, was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Reinecke was moderately injured and Deatrick received minor injuries. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center South at Farmington.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022 PART 1

Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022 PART …. Verlo Mattress Prep Zone | December 9, 2022 PART 1. Jim Butler’s Good Taste fundraiser kicks off to help …. Jim Butler has announced the start of the Good Taste Fundraiser and Food Drive to help low-income families in the state of Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters for workers

Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when she and her husband called their son, Clayton, to warn him of an impending tornado. Mother of tornado victim fights for storm shelters …. Carla Cope was cooking and monitoring weather reports on Dec. 10, 2021, when...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy