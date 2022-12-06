Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
POLITICO
Legal challenge targets Adams’ mental health moves
From the moment New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers with mental illness, it seemed clear that the courts would ultimately decide its fate. And it didn’t take long for the first legal challenge to come: A coalition of groups filed an emergency request for a federal judge to block the plan from going into effect.
NY1
Letitia James on the hot seat
New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
cityandstateny.com
This week’s biggest Winners & Losers
You’d be forgiven if you missed the news that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned 65 this week. But the Sagittarius who once ruled the state was joined by at least one notable guest at his Manhattan birthday party: Cheese. Wait sorry, New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The photo on the New York Posts’s Page Six shows a lot of delicious looking cheese. And the two politicos chumming it up. But the cheese looks so yummy wow. Really stealing the show. In the background of the cheese, the former gov looks cheery, which surely has nothing to do with the ongoing sexual harassment scandal at the office of his arch-nemesis – who catalyzed his downfall by investigating many allegations of sexual harassment against him. At his dairy-filled celebration, Cuomo was milking it.
He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals
Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams fined for rodent infestation at his property in Bedford-Stuyvesant
New York Mayor Eric Adams, a vocal rat opponent who has made fighting the rodents a priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn properties, according to a copy of a health code violation and a spokesperson for the mayor.
NY1
Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala
Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority
New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.
New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
Voters in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district agree on one thing
Voters in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's New York City district and Marjorie Taylor Greene's rural Georgia district see politics very differently. But this election season one issue is uniting them, and it's a good thing for Republicans.
queenseagle.com
Just one vote separates candidates in Assembly District 23 race, with incumbent in lead
If there was ever an election to prove the power of one single vote, it is the race to represent Queens’ 23rd Assembly District. Just one vote separates incumbent Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato and her Republican challenger Thomas Sullivan following a hand recount in the tight race, which the city’s Board of Elections completed last week.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party
Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
pix11.com
Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; some Democrats refuse to let bill through
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Republicans push to ease gas pipeline regulations; …. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Harlem tenants may become homeless for the holidays …. A group of Harlem tenants have been ordered to move out of their apartments after a real estate dispute between their...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
NYC's rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house
NEW YORK — (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison. Now Adams finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn.
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
Woman who says New York AG's top aide forcibly kissed her blasts Tish James' response
The growing questions over James' handling of the case come after she was reelected to a second term Nov. 8.
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
Comments / 4