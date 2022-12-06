ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Legal challenge targets Adams’ mental health moves

From the moment New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers with mental illness, it seemed clear that the courts would ultimately decide its fate. And it didn’t take long for the first legal challenge to come: A coalition of groups filed an emergency request for a federal judge to block the plan from going into effect.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Letitia James on the hot seat

New York State Attorney General Letitia James broke her silence this week amid increasing pressure to respond to the allegations of sexual harassment against her Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Khan. James has been accused of suppressing information until she was re-elected this past November. NY1’s Zack Fink, Courtney Gross and Juan Manuel Benítez weigh in on this highly complicated issue and take a close look at the attorney general’s recent interview on “Inside City Hall.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

This week’s biggest Winners & Losers

You’d be forgiven if you missed the news that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo turned 65 this week. But the Sagittarius who once ruled the state was joined by at least one notable guest at his Manhattan birthday party: Cheese. Wait sorry, New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The photo on the New York Posts’s Page Six shows a lot of delicious looking cheese. And the two politicos chumming it up. But the cheese looks so yummy wow. Really stealing the show. In the background of the cheese, the former gov looks cheery, which surely has nothing to do with the ongoing sexual harassment scandal at the office of his arch-nemesis – who catalyzed his downfall by investigating many allegations of sexual harassment against him. At his dairy-filled celebration, Cuomo was milking it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals

Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala

Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shine My Crown

New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party

Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
MANHATTAN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t

Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages

At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?

As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy