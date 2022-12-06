ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
KBUR

Iowa Supreme Court rules on trailer hitch that blocked a license plate

Des Moines, IA- A ruling on an obstructed license plate will stand after a split vote in the Iowa Supreme Court on the issue. Radio Iowa reports that Prince Payne was stopped by an Altoona police officer who said the ball in the trailer hitch of his pickup was blocking the view of the third letter on the license plate.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

There goes another perfectly good cornfield

Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HUXLEY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is now facing two potential class-action lawsuits over the wages paid to its employees. The most recent of the two lawsuits was filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. In August, an almost identical lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District […] The post Casey’s faces two new lawsuits over workers’ pay appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Hunter Claims To Have Shot And Killed a Mountain Lion

At this point in time, there is very little debate that mountain lions are indeed back in Iowa. For years the Department of Natural Resources denied their existence. But finally, enough good photographic and video evidence surfaced, giving validity to the claims. Sightings have been confirmed in most regions in the state with wildlife officials still claiming that there aren't enough of the big cats around to establish a breeding population. A few days ago a photo popped up in my Twitter feed that once again proved the big cats are back. Or did it?
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Arizona Sen. Sinema leaves Democratic party

How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us to talk about mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hospitals across the nation say they are inundated with cases of...
ARIZONA STATE
KCRG.com

Lawmakers race to pass government funding ahead of potential shutdown

We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting. We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

House advances giant Texas storm surge project in water bill

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Defense Authorization Act and it includes authorizations for a $34 billion plan to protect residents and the petrochemical industry near Galveston and Houston in Texas. It’s the most expensive project ever recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy