Ann Arbor, MI

WXYZ

Michigan announces death of Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker

(WXYZ) — Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker, a former high school football player whose goal was to play for Michigan, has died from a rare bone cancer, the program announced Friday. "Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole," the team said...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: cloudy and seasonable today

Today: Mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s to near 40°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Snow showers and areas of drizzle. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: WNW 5 mph. Sunday: Minor snow accumulations will be possible across the Thumb early in the morning, so a few slick spots are possible north of M59. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and dry around Detroit with a low of 31° and a high of 41°.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit homeowners may be eligible for property tax assistance and not even know it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Robert Lee loves his big dogs and that's why the retired home care provider said it's important that he own his own home. "I have a place for my animals. And just the weight off your back about rent because rents are increasing," Lee said. "It's just the freedom of knowing that you have a place that's yours and having a piece of the American dream, you know."
DETROIT, MI

