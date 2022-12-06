Read full article on original website
WGME
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
WGME
Livermore Falls loses EMS license due to staffing issues
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- The EMS service in Livermore Falls has lost its license due to a staffing shortage and cannot respond to calls, according to the Sun Journal. In a packed meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Amanda Allen told residents the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department’s EMS license was terminated.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
WGME
Police say multiple people are dead in Castine crash on Saturday
CASTINE, Maine (WGME) -- A car crash in Castine resulted in multiple fatalities early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash occurred on December 10th, at approximately 2:07 am. Maine State Police say the crash involved one vehicle, with several occupants, headed south on Shore Rd (Route 166). According to...
WGME
Woman killed, another injured in separate vehicle vs. pedestrian crashes in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says one woman was killed and another was injured in separate crashes Wednesday evening. Police say the first crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street. Investigators say 24-year-old Mariyum Msika of Morocco was crossing East Ave....
WGME
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON (WGME) -- One pedestrian is dead, and another is hurt following separate accidents in Lewiston on Wednesday. Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue...
WGME
Four MMA students killed in early morning crash
CASTINE (WGME) - Police say four students at Maine Maritime Academy are dead after an early morning crash in Downeast Maine. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven Maine Maritime Academy students inside was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the...
WGME
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WGME
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
WGME
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
WGME
Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WGME
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
WGME
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WGME
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
WGME
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
WGME
Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022
The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
WGME
Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony
AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
WGME
High school basketball season officially begins across Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season is officially underway. Lewiston and Portland got things started Thursday night, and Friday features a full slate of Maine hoops. In Portland, the Deering Rams are ready to battle Bonny Eagle. The Scots are coached by first-year head coach Danielle Pinkham,...
WGME
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
