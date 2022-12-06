ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, ME

WGME

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Livermore Falls loses EMS license due to staffing issues

LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME) -- The EMS service in Livermore Falls has lost its license due to a staffing shortage and cannot respond to calls, according to the Sun Journal. In a packed meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Amanda Allen told residents the Livermore Falls Fire Rescue Department’s EMS license was terminated.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Police say multiple people are dead in Castine crash on Saturday

CASTINE, Maine (WGME) -- A car crash in Castine resulted in multiple fatalities early Saturday morning, according to authorities. The crash occurred on December 10th, at approximately 2:07 am. Maine State Police say the crash involved one vehicle, with several occupants, headed south on Shore Rd (Route 166). According to...
CASTINE, ME
WGME

1 killed, 1 injured in separate Lewiston crashes

LEWISTON (WGME) -- One pedestrian is dead, and another is hurt following separate accidents in Lewiston on Wednesday. Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Four MMA students killed in early morning crash

CASTINE (WGME) - Police say four students at Maine Maritime Academy are dead after an early morning crash in Downeast Maine. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven Maine Maritime Academy students inside was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. The vehicle left the...
CASTINE, ME
WGME

Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium

TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
TURNER, ME
WGME

Rare and valuable guitar stolen from South Portland store

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say someone stole a “beautiful” 1960-style Gibson Les Paul guitar from Guitar Center in South Portland. The Les Paul with the color of tangerine burst is worth $6,699. Police are asking for help catching the thief. Anyone with information is asked to call...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022

The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony

AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

High school basketball season officially begins across Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season is officially underway. Lewiston and Portland got things started Thursday night, and Friday features a full slate of Maine hoops. In Portland, the Deering Rams are ready to battle Bonny Eagle. The Scots are coached by first-year head coach Danielle Pinkham,...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
PORTLAND, ME

