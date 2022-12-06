ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
WGME

How safe are hospitals in Maine?

A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove

ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WGME

'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WGME

BRRR!!! It's looking downright frigid in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Thursday. Temperatures get much colder heading into this weekend, looking downright frigid by Sunday. A storm will pass close by to the south as we head into early next week. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Highs reach...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy