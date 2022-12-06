Read full article on original website
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
Portland teaching union, school district reach agreement over payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Education Association and the Portland Public Schools District have come to an agreement regarding payroll issues. This comes after Portland's teaching union says teachers and edtechs received incorrect paychecks for several weeks. At a school board meeting on Tuesday, which saw dozens of angry teachers...
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
Analysis of U.S. Federal Grant Making Into Portland Maine FY2022
The fiscal year of the U.S. federal government just ended on September 30. The most recent data shows that $204 million in federal grants flowed to 81 entities with a Portland, Maine address. Here are the top local governments that received a federal grant in fiscal year 2022:. A majority...
Remains of Maine man who left hospital against medical advice found in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO (WGME) -- Police say they have identified the remains of a man who was found by a hunter on Thanksgiving Day in Waldoboro. The Waldoboro Police Department says the remains were found off Old County Road on Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the remains were identified by the Office of...
A merry return to pre-pandemic holiday madness in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For the first time since 2019, one of downtown Portland’s most popular holiday shopping events is back. Merry Madness starts Thursday, and organizers say it will be bigger and better than ever. It's described as a one-of-a-kind shopping extravaganza. If you're lucky enough to get a...
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
Salvation Army collects donations for 'Red Kettle Challenge' in Windham
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a big day for the Salvation Army, which held the "National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland took part, collecting donations at the Walmart in Windham. The organization says donations collected Friday will be doubled. Captain Mike Harper says money...
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
High school basketball season officially begins across Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The high school basketball season is officially underway. Lewiston and Portland got things started Thursday night, and Friday features a full slate of Maine hoops. In Portland, the Deering Rams are ready to battle Bonny Eagle. The Scots are coached by first-year head coach Danielle Pinkham,...
Lewiston leaders consider plan to crack down on where homeless can camp out
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston leaders are considering a plan to crack down on where the homeless can camp out. They say it's all designed to improve public safety. Lewiston city councilors are considering a new ordinance for unhoused people in the community. The more restrictive policy would ban people...
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit
OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
Mainers gather to pay respects to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
PORTLAND (WGME) – Wednesday marks 81 years since Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 Americans died, and the event brought the U.S. fully into World War II. Wednesday, AMVETS...
Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.5 million in red kettle campaign Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) – This holiday season, the Salvation Army has a big day planned for Friday, trying to raise $1.5 million over the course of four hours. It's part of the "National Commander's Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland says it will be taking part and collecting...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON (WGME) -- One pedestrian is dead, and another is hurt following separate accidents in Lewiston on Wednesday. Police say the woman was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Lisbon Street and East Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue...
Brunswick gets into holiday spirit with window decorating contest
BRUNSWICK (WGME) – There’s a plan to spread cheer and boost business in Brunswick this holiday season. The Brunswick Downtown Association is holding a "Downtown Window Decorating Contest," with more than 20 businesses taking part. The association says the contest is meant to help showcase and support local...
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
