Pearl River County, MS

Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County

By Picayune Item Staff
 4 days ago
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found dismembered stuffed in a box on a road in Pearl River County.

The Picayune Item reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville.

An investigation revealed the body of a male subject who had been dismembered and placed inside a large box.

The large box had been dumped off the side of Burge and Reyer Road.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

Additional information will be forthcoming.

Sheriff David Allison thanks Corner Derek Turnage and Amaker Town Fire Department for their assistance.

