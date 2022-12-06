Travis Pastrana is undoubtedly doing the Gymkhana franchise justice since taking over from Ken Block in 2020, and that is especially apparent in the latest installment of the tire-shredding film series, which takes place in Florida. Sorry, Mr. Block, but as impressive as your all-electric Audi is, Pastrana's 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the Family Huckster, is simply on another level. Not only does it sound epic and look amazing with its active aerodynamics, but the stunts that Travis performs in this video are out of this world - even the new Subaru WRX makes an appearance and manages to look kinda cool. We won't say anymore - just check out the video below and see for yourself.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO