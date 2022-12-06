ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

racer.com

Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test

Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Top Speed

This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era

The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Speedway Digest

Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Racing News

NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault

The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
TALLADEGA, AL
FOX Sports

Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step

Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NASHVILLE, TN
CarBuzz.com

Travis Pastrana Navigates Florida In The Most Insane Gymkhana Film Yet

Travis Pastrana is undoubtedly doing the Gymkhana franchise justice since taking over from Ken Block in 2020, and that is especially apparent in the latest installment of the tire-shredding film series, which takes place in Florida. Sorry, Mr. Block, but as impressive as your all-electric Audi is, Pastrana's 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the Family Huckster, is simply on another level. Not only does it sound epic and look amazing with its active aerodynamics, but the stunts that Travis performs in this video are out of this world - even the new Subaru WRX makes an appearance and manages to look kinda cool. We won't say anymore - just check out the video below and see for yourself.
FLORIDA STATE
Speedway Digest

Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
NBC Sports

RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas

Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Carscoops

What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track

Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
LAS VEGAS, NV
racer.com

Inception Racing confirms full-season IMSA program

Inception Racing announced on Friday that the team will enter a full-season McLaren 720S GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023. The team won last season’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD and finished second-in-class at Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. Inception’s lineup will consist of Brendan...

