racer.com
Drivers fired up by ‘bad-ass’ GTP cars at Daytona test
Now that they’ve all run together in a proper, full-on test, the reviews are in on the new GTP cars. And the drivers like what they see. Felipe Nasr summed it up best: “They’re really bad-ass!”. Nasr was among the plethora of drivers who participated in the...
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Sam Hunt Racing Expands to Two-Car Team in 2023
Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces today that the team will field two full-time cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2023. Kaz Grala will pilot the team’s No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, while the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be anchored by Connor Mosack, who will compete in 20 races starting at Phoenix Raceway in March.
Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing
Denny Hamlin's contract negotiations with Joe Gibbs Racing could prove to be difficult. The post Why Denny Hamlin Could Be Up a Creek Without a Paddle in Contract Negotiations With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch’s 2023 paint schemes released; Newly stylized No. 8 font
The driver designed the new font for the No. 8 car. Kyle Busch spent the last 15 seasons behind the wheel of the No. 18 car. For 2023, he’s left Joe Gibbs Racing for Richard Childress Racing and will now drive the No. 8 car. The new number was...
Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch Usher in New Era with both Change and Familiarity
French writer Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously wrote “plus ca change, plus c’est la même chose”. Roughly translated to “The more things change, the more they stay the same”, the Frenchman’s words in 1849 have a lot of merit for Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch heading into their inaugural season together in 2023.
NASCAR crew chief found guilty of assault
The incident took place at Talladega Superspeedway. On December 21st, 2021, a warrant for arrest was issued to Carlos Eduardo Troconi Ortiz. He was charged with second degree assault. The charges were brought following an altercation at a NASCAR race on October 2nd, 2021. 43-year-old Troconi Ortiz assaulted spotter Clayton...
Richard Childress Racing Announces Kyle Busch Sponsors For 2023 NASCAR Season
The Richard Childress Racing organization announced the lineup of sponsors that will back Kyle Busch in the 2023 NASCAR season today. Merch is being rolled out, and there are a lot of familiar names from last season’s No. 8 car to next season. Busch will carry some of the same partners that Tyler Reddick had in 2022.
Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up
Manufacturers have been shuffling truck series relationships, and the latest move appears to give Hailie Deegan a landing spot for 2023. The post Hailie Deegan Lands in Truck Series Roulette as Xfinity Series Opportunities Dry Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step
Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
Travis Pastrana Navigates Florida In The Most Insane Gymkhana Film Yet
Travis Pastrana is undoubtedly doing the Gymkhana franchise justice since taking over from Ken Block in 2020, and that is especially apparent in the latest installment of the tire-shredding film series, which takes place in Florida. Sorry, Mr. Block, but as impressive as your all-electric Audi is, Pastrana's 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the Family Huckster, is simply on another level. Not only does it sound epic and look amazing with its active aerodynamics, but the stunts that Travis performs in this video are out of this world - even the new Subaru WRX makes an appearance and manages to look kinda cool. We won't say anymore - just check out the video below and see for yourself.
Ryan Truex Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that Ryan Truex will run six races behind the wheel of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in 2023. Truex is well acquainted with the championship-winning team after running five races for JGR in 2022, finishing in the top five in three of those races. His best finish was a strong third-place run at Atlanta. Truex also competed in 13 NXS races with JGR over two seasons in 2011 and 2012.
The Beginning of a New Era: RCR Unveils New Sponsors, Paint Schemes for Kyle Busch
On Thursday, Kyle Busch turned another page in his new chapter with Richard Childress Racing, as the team announced Busch's sponsors and paint scheme for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Alsco, BetMGM, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Lenovo, and 3Chi will return as the primary sponsors on the No. 8 Chevrolet.
John Hunter Nemechek Joins Joe Gibbs Racing Full Time in 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will join the team to run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) schedule and compete for a championship in 2023. Nemechek will be climbing behind the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra which makes its return to JGR and NXS after a one-year hiatus.
NBC Sports
RCR reveals sponsors for Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car in 2023
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo and BetMGM will return to sponsor the No. 8 team in 2023, Richard Childress Racing announced Thursday morning. Kyle Busch takes over the No. 8 in 2023 after spending the past 15 seasons at Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our business relationships are paramount to...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Kevin Harvick Once Slammed Goodyear's "Piece of Crap Tires" After Disaster Struck at Las Vegas
Let's talk tires. On December 1, Goodyear and NASCAR announced that they reached a multi-year agreement to renew the Akron, Ohio-based company's position as the exclusive tire provider of NASCAR. While Goodyear has been part of NASCAR since the mid-'50s, its title as the "official tire of NASCAR" dates back to only 1997. The new deal allows the company to keep this designation, and also re-ups its title sponsor deal for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.
Motor racing-Red Bull boss happy to pay more millions to the FIA
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fined $7 million in October for breaching last year's budget cap, Formula One champions Red Bull must now pay the sport's governing body another tidy sum -- this time as the price of success.
Carscoops
What It Took To Create The New Las Vegas Formula 1 Track
Formula 1 will be going to Las Vegas next year for the first time since 1982. In the four decades that have passed, a lot has changed, both in the sport of F1 and in the city of Las Vegas. So what does it take to build a Grand Prix circuit surrounding of some of the biggest hotels on earth?
racer.com
Inception Racing confirms full-season IMSA program
Inception Racing announced on Friday that the team will enter a full-season McLaren 720S GT3 in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for 2023. The team won last season’s IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup in GTD and finished second-in-class at Watkins Glen and Road Atlanta. Inception’s lineup will consist of Brendan...
