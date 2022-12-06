Read full article on original website
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Pratt
The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Pratt on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 4...
Friday on Sports Day
- Sports in Kansas contributor and KVGB High School Basketball insider Conor Nichol. - Great Bend Panther Swimming coach Klara Gilbert who will be joined by Senior Ellis Long, and Junior Kasey Kennedy. - Friday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
Lady Panther wrestlers nearly beat top-ranked Dodge City; boys fall
The Great Bend High School wrestlers returned to dual action Thursday in Dodge City. The Lady Panthers came up just shy in a bid to unseat top-ranked Dodge City (5-6A) in a 42-36 loss. The Great Bend boys lost 54-19 to the No. 9 Red Demons (6A). In the girls'...
Lady Panther wrestlers set to host Christmas Clash this weekend
Girls have been wrestling alongside boys for many years, but only since 2020 have the girls officially been recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The sport has officially taken off in recent years, and now Great Bend is doing its part to ramp up the action. This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Panther wrestling team will host a two-day Christmas Clash - the first of its kind, according to Coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Great Bend's Esfeld to continue running career at FHSU
A local cross country course record and another state medal. Those were just two of Great Bend High School senior Kaiden Esfeld’s accomplishments as a cross country runner this fall. Earlier this week, Esfeld signed a letter of intent to continue his running career at Fort Hays State University.
Eight Cougars earn post-season soccer honors
The 11th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team earned eight post-season honors, two of which were top All-KJCCC West Team honors in Kotaro Natsume named the Defensive Player of the Year while Rafael Simmons was crowned the West's Coach of the Year. Rafael Simmons, Barton Men's Soccer Head CoachUnder...
Eight Barton women's soccer players earn post season recognition
Eight members of the 15th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team earned post season recognition following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Headlining the selections were defender Nina Norshie and goalkeeper Nia Baker in being chosen to the first team of both the conference and region post-season teams. Joining the pair on the All-Region team were second team selections Aya Saiki, Rin Sato, and Hinata Kojima.
🎤City Edition: City Administrator Kendal Francis
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis that aired Dec. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hoisington BOE entertaining idea of returning cheer at middle school
A school can never have too much team spirit. In an effort to increase that spirit and overall student participation, Hoisington Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Flowers pitched the return of cheerleading at the school to the USD 431 Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Ultimately, we have a large...
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo
The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
2 from Great Bend hospitalized after Pawnee Co. head-on crash
PAWNEE COUNTY–Three people were injured in an accident just after 8p.m. Friday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marissa S. Doctor, 15, Larned, was westbound on U.S. 56 just west of County Road J. The SUV crossed the center line and...
Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members
Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown
Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
Great Bend training addresses access to lethal means of suicide
A veteran of the Armed Forces who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and was at risk for suicide, wasn’t comfortable without immediate access to his firearm. He kept it on his nightstand while sleeping. With support from professionals, he was able to move the weapon three feet from the...
Great Bend's Family Crisis Center offers beach getaway
Need to get away? Thanks to an anonymous donation, a luxury beach getaway, valued at $10,000, is being raffled off by the Family Crisis Center in Great Bend. The prize package includes a four-night stay at Seas Serenity Luxury Home, located at Cinnamon Shore Resort in Port Aransas, Texas. “The...
Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards
Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
🎤 Forward Ever: Kidney donor, Hays assistant principal Shauna Zweifel
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kidney donor and Hays Middle School assistant principal Shauna Zweifel.
KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips
The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
Ellinwood teen among two dead after SUV, pickup crash
STAFFORD COUNTY —Two people died in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Mark E. Hawkins, 21, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was northbound on NE 50th Avenue five miles east of St. John. A 2006...
