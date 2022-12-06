ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Pratt

The Barton Community College basketball teams will host Pratt on Saturday, Dec. 10. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game to follow at 4...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Friday on Sports Day

- Sports in Kansas contributor and KVGB High School Basketball insider Conor Nichol. - Great Bend Panther Swimming coach Klara Gilbert who will be joined by Senior Ellis Long, and Junior Kasey Kennedy. - Friday Sports Headlines. - Sounds of the past 24-hours.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Lady Panther wrestlers set to host Christmas Clash this weekend

Girls have been wrestling alongside boys for many years, but only since 2020 have the girls officially been recognized by the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA). The sport has officially taken off in recent years, and now Great Bend is doing its part to ramp up the action. This Friday and Saturday, the Lady Panther wrestling team will host a two-day Christmas Clash - the first of its kind, according to Coach Nathan Broeckelman.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Eight Cougars earn post-season soccer honors

The 11th ranked Barton Community College men's soccer team earned eight post-season honors, two of which were top All-KJCCC West Team honors in Kotaro Natsume named the Defensive Player of the Year while Rafael Simmons was crowned the West's Coach of the Year. Rafael Simmons, Barton Men's Soccer Head CoachUnder...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Eight Barton women's soccer players earn post season recognition

Eight members of the 15th ranked Barton Community College women's soccer team earned post season recognition following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Headlining the selections were defender Nina Norshie and goalkeeper Nia Baker in being chosen to the first team of both the conference and region post-season teams. Joining the pair on the All-Region team were second team selections Aya Saiki, Rin Sato, and Hinata Kojima.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Pilot Club of Great Bend welcomes new and returning members

Great Bend Pilot club initiated two new members while welcoming back a returning member during their first fifth Tuesday afterhours meeting. Great Bend Pilot Club recently added an afterhours meeting designed to provide another opportunity for those interested in joining but not able to attend the monthly first and third Tuesday noon meetings.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton to host Adult Education classes downtown

Barton Community College’s Center for Adult Education will soon begin another nine-week session of classes. However, orientation days are required before starting the classes. Students must attend all orientation days in-person, which will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 9-12. The Center for Adult Education is located at 1025 Main Street in Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber accepting nominations for annual awards

Each year the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce recognizes some of the people who play an instrumental role in the community. Through Dec. 16, the chamber is accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and NextGen Leader of the Year. The winners will be announced at the chamber's 101st Annual Awards Night scheduled for Feb. 25, 2023. Chamber CEO Megan Barfield said the NextGen Leader award is handed out by the Barton County Young Professionals.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KOERNER: Healthy holiday tips

The countdown has begun to the holiday season. Navigating the season and keeping up our healthy habits is always a challenge. So many temptations and busyness can de-rail anyone from good intentions. Donna Krug, Director and Family Consumer Science Extension Agent, and I recently presented about this topic in Great Bend. We found a great resource from Cleveland State University, entitled Healthy Holiday Survival Guide, that we included in our presentation. The tips below are meant to be simple and straight forward and not overwhelming. Keeping things simple during this season is key. So even if you only pick one or two items to be intentional about, that is a great approach to these suggestions.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

New addition to Great Bend's Santas exhibit

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The number of pieces in the Santas Around the World exhibit has remained constant since 2005, when the last two were constructed by Great Bend artist Loretta Miller. But this year, that number has increased by one with Mrs. Claus making her long-awaited appearance.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
