Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Watch: Brawl breaks out between Argentina and Netherlands as Virgil van Dijk FLATTENS Leandro Parades
Netherlands vs Argentina breaks out into a brief chaotic moment, as Virgil van Dijk pole-axes Leandro Parades
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
CBS Sports
Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back
For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist
Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
Qatar World Cup chief said 'death is a natural part of life' after a migrant worker died while fixing lights for a soccer training base
"Death is a natural part of life, whether it's at work, whether it's in your sleep," said World Cup 2022 boss Nasser Al Khater.
FOX Sports
Netherlands vs. Argentina Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was slow until Lionel Messi found Nahuel Molina with a beautiful lead pass and Molina put it into the back of the net for a goal. Messi had another chance later in the half but it didn’t go in and Argentina would go ahead 1-0 into the half. Messi would score by way of PK in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands wouldn’t go away quietly as Wout Weghorst scored in 83’ then he scored the equalizer in 90’ + 11’ off a genius free kick. Both teams would have great chances in extra time but none would go through and we would go to PKs. Argentina would win in PKs and would advance.
brytfmonline.com
Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary
It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
FOX Sports
Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
FOX Sports
England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Four years ago, England's long underachieving national team surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the World Cup. That list included itself. The trip to the final four was the Three Lions' first since 1990 and just their second since 1966, when they won their only World Cup title in controversial fashion — no conclusive evidence that the winning strike crossed the goal line has ever been produced — on home soil over chief rival Germany.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave World Cup team? Portugal FA denies exit threat rumors ahead of Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
FOX Sports
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
