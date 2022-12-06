ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win

Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
CBS Sports

Brazil eliminated from World Cup: Neymar had his game-winning, heroic moment, and then Croatia took it back

For 10 minutes, the World Cup obeyed the script that Neymar and Brazil had prepared for it. The supreme talent of the greatest footballing nation on the planet had delivered a moment worthy of crowning any triumph. If the Hexa dream had indeed come true in Doha next Sunday, Neymar's majestic solo strike would have been the moment when it all clicked, when Brazil had proven they had the grit to go with the gold.
New York Post

World Cup fan bullied over bad teeth gets stunning free makeover from celebrity dentist

Morocco has given its fans plenty of reasons to smile at the World Cup and now one of their most famous supporters can grin with the best of them. Mohammed Al Sharafi was brutally bullied over his bad teeth by online trolls after being interviewed in Qatar early in the tournament. But in one of the most uplifting stories of the World Cup, he is now the proud owner of a new set of dentures after a celebrity dentist took action. Dr. Shadi Al Shaikh, who is from Jordan, asked his one million followers to help him track down Al Sharafiso for a...
FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
The Spun

Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral

The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
FOX Sports

Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
FOX Sports

Netherlands vs. Argentina Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands and Argentina faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was slow until Lionel Messi found Nahuel Molina with a beautiful lead pass and Molina put it into the back of the net for a goal. Messi had another chance later in the half but it didn’t go in and Argentina would go ahead 1-0 into the half. Messi would score by way of PK in the 73rd minute. The Netherlands wouldn’t go away quietly as Wout Weghorst scored in 83’ then he scored the equalizer in 90’ + 11’ off a genius free kick. Both teams would have great chances in extra time but none would go through and we would go to PKs. Argentina would win in PKs and would advance.
brytfmonline.com

Six hours was enough for Cristiano Ronaldo’s post with Messi to enter the top 10 in Instagram history – CR7 Diary

It was just before 6pm when Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo Messi and Louis Vuitton stormed the internet with a post Photo of two football stars sitting at the same table playing chess🇧🇷 Posting naturally had a huge impact on social media, but maybe not all of a sudden. It’s just that, after almost six and a half hours, the aforementioned post has already surpassed 22 million likes, which already puts it in the 10th place with the most likes in the history of Instagram. That’s in… six hours!
FOX Sports

Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
FOX Sports

England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Four years ago, England's long underachieving national team surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the World Cup. That list included itself. The trip to the final four was the Three Lions' first since 1990 and just their second since 1966, when they won their only World Cup title in controversial fashion — no conclusive evidence that the winning strike crossed the goal line has ever been produced — on home soil over chief rival Germany.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
FOX Sports

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...

