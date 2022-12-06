Read full article on original website
Match of the Tournament? – England vs France Predictions and Best Odds
The Three Lions look to make their way deeper into the World Cup, but come up against Kylian Mbappe and his teammates. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for England vs France, with a look at some of the tactics we could see in the match.
Why Belgium’s Golden Generation Have Failed to Fulfill Their Potential
With the announcement of Eden Hazard’s international retirement coupled with an embarrassing group stage exit of the 2022 World Cup, one thing is clear. The much-anticipated Belgium golden generation has missed its last chance at World Cup glory. With this latest failure, the squad ends what should have been a prosperous period with only a third-place finish in the 2018 World Cup to show for it.
France Predicted Lineup vs England
France aims to keep their dreams of retaining the World Cup title alive by going past a dangerous England side. Here’s Last Word on Football’s France predicted lineup vs England for the World Cup quarter-final game on Saturday. France Predicted Lineup vs England. How France Has Lined-up Recently.
Will the Netherlands Win the World Cup?
Not many people paid attention to the Netherlands football team before the World Cup. Despite having some of the biggest names in the sport, they were hardly discussed. Now, with only eight teams remaining in the tournament, they have every chance to prove the doubters wrong. Last Word on Football looks at the Dutchmen’s chances of winning their first-ever World Cup.
Player Profile: Denzel Dumfries Leading From The Front for Netherlands
The Netherlands has been one of the few unbeaten teams at the Qatar World Cup and has been able to cruise their way into the quarter-finals of the competition. The Dutch side has been defensively strong and clinical in the attacking front, helping them grind their way to the last eight. One of the most impressive players in the competition has been right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been a focal point of their success so far.
Morocco Predicted Lineup vs Portugal
Morocco look to continue their fairy-tale story at the Qatar World Cup as they face an in-form Portugal side in the quarter-finals. See Last Word on Football’s Morocco Predicted Lineup vs Portugal. Morocco Predicted Lineup vs Portugal. How Morocco Has Lined-up Recently. Morocco have exceeded all expectations at the...
Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Brazil
Croatia hope to continue their dream-like World Cup campaign when they face their toughest challenge yet in the form of Brazil. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their World Cup quarter-finals clash against Brazil. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Brazil. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia have...
Luis Enrique Replaced as Spain Manager
Luis Enrique has been replaced as Spain’s manager by Luis de la Fuente after Spain was knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar by Morocco. Enrique’s side was eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties, with Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets missing all of Spain’s spot-kicks.
Netherlands vs Argentina Predictions and Best Odds for December 9
The World Cup quarterfinals is here. The Netherlands meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. The winner will likely face Brazil in the semifinal. Messi again carried Argentina against a scrappy Australia. Louis van Gaal tactically dissented the United States in the Round of 16, with transition play leading to a 3-1 win. All that despite a flu outbreak. One team is fit, tactically flexible, and the best footballing nation to never win the World Cup. They’re working to change that. The other a Zen group of veteran and youth built around Messi who are trying to win their goat the one trophy he’s missing.
World Cup Emerging Players: Julian Alvarez
Argentina is going strong at the 2022 Qatar World Cup and has marched into the quarter-finals of the competition. Despite suffering a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, the Albecieste is now looking like one of the genuine favorites to win the competition and help Lionel Messi win the one competition that has evaded him all throughout his iconic career. During their impressive campaign, Argentina has given the platform for some bright emerging players. One of those is forward and one of the world’s emerging players, Julian Alvarez.
Argentina Lineup Prediction vs Netherlands in World Cup Quarterfinal
Argentina are back in the World Cup Quarterfinals. They meet Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side that are tactically flexible and a collective. Albicelestes got here after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. After righting the ship with 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland, they survived Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. A spectacular first half saw them up just 1-0 at halftime. Late misses from the Socceroos saw the game finish in regular time. They’ve yet to hit their stride or put out a good 90 minute performance. How will Argentina line up and will they be less dependent on Lionel Messi?
American Journalist Grant Wahl Dead in Qatar, Brother Accuses Foul Play
BREAKING – American journalist Grant Wahl is dead. He was 48. Posts on social media started circulating after the Netherlands Argentina game. His brother Eric, who is gay, posted on both Twitter and Instagram detailing the events and accusing foul play. Grant was a pillar of the soccer journalism community, having covered the sport for decades. His World Cup coverage dates back to 1994. He came to prominence working for Sports Illustrated. He left SI during the pandemic and had since been successful as an independent writer and podcaster. He covered the United Station National Team and MLS at a level few have matched.
Argentina’s Strengths and Weaknesses
ANALYSIS- Before the beginning of this tournament, Argentina were massive favorites going in. They are still basking off of their Copa America win versus Brazil last year, and still boast one of the greatest of all time in Lionel Messi. However, have they really lived up to these early expectations in the opening four games?
Morocco’s Best Player: The Hero of Al Rayyan, Yassine Bounou
ANALYSIS – To pick the “best player” from an incredible Moroccan side that has become the “fairy-tale” story of the tournament, is a tough decision. One could choose any player across the defense, the midfield, and even the forward line, but it came down to the heroics and leadership of the Moroccan number one Yassine Bounou that gives him the edge to be called Morocco’s best player.
World Cup: Hakimi Celebration Explained
Achraf Hakimi scored the decisive penalty and sent a message with his celebration, sending Morocco through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup and eliminating Spain in the process. The Round of 16 tie went to penalties after neither side could find a goal in 120 minutes, with Morocco winning the shootout 3-0.
Projecting 2025 World Cup of Hockey Rosters: Team Finland
The NHL announced recently that they aren’t able to host the much anticipated World Cup of Hockey in 2024. The event is now scheduled to be held in 2025 however there is still much uncertainty. With controversy surrounding Russia’s eligibility as well as the return of Team North America and Team Europe, there are still question marks. With that in mind, we do know that we will see the likes of Canada, the USA, Sweden, Finland, and the Czech Republic. These five hockey powers all have immense talent pools and in this series will project who we could see suit up for their respective nations.
Welsh rugby is dying – Where is Steve Phillips?
It has been an interesting few weeks if you’re a follower of Welsh rugby, A first ever defeat to Georgia followed by throwing a 34-13 lead in the final quarter against Australia. Those losses saw the end of head coach Wayne Pivac, who had been under pressure since March...
Neymar Runs Riot – Brazil vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds
Brazil continue their incredible run to the final with a clash against Croatia, who got to this stage by beating Japan on penalties. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Brazil vs Croatia, and find out who could get through to the World Cup semi-finals.
Will France Win the World Cup in 2022?
ANALYSIS – While it might seem daft now, many football fans had written off defending champions France before the first ball was kicked in their group. Partly because of the serious injuries that they have sustained just before and even during the World Cup, but also partly because of the dreaded “Curse of the Champions” that has gone on since 2010.
Bobby Wood Speaks to the New England Press for the First Time
It was just days ago that the New England Revolution confirmed the arrival of teenager Santiago Suarez. There is a second new arrival in Foxborough now, this one being a first team player. The man in question is former USMNT and Real Salt Lake forward Bobby Wood. He spoke to the media for a first time since joining the club.
