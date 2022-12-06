Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Saturday City Craft Fair this weekend and next to find the perfect holiday gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had coordinators of the Saturday City Craft Fair Penny Olson and Patty Carlson join us this morning to talk about what to expect this weekend. There will be many hand-made gift options and local vendors offering one-of-a-kind items. The fair will be this Saturday the 10th and next Saturday the 17th from 10 am to 4 pm. Located at 523 N. Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls in the Fruit Truck Market.
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
KELOLAND TV
Snow blankets eastern KELOLAND; Train, pickup crash investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 9. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your day. It’s been a long night for snow plows across eastern and southern KELOLAND as they clear the roads from last night’s winter storm.
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop
Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Keeping kids active in Edgerton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gay Lynn Drooger started her teaching career with the Edgerton Public School District in 1985. “Got a phone call from the superintendent. I was at Northern State in Aberdeen. He said you want to come for an interview? I came for the interview, got the job as the girls basketball coach. Taught some PE and a little history back then,” said Gay Lynn.
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
kelo.com
Fire severely damages Sious Falls home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
kingsburyjournal.com
2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area
10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
KELOLAND TV
Snow crews working double-time to clear roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
kelo.com
Snowfall totals around the area vary widely following Thursday’s snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has been gathering snowfall reports following Thursday’s snowstorm. While their office at Joe Foss Field reported receiving 7.4 inches of snow, totals in Sioux Falls varied widely depending on where you live. Southeastern Sioux Falls saw...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0