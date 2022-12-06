ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Saturday City Craft Fair this weekend and next to find the perfect holiday gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had coordinators of the Saturday City Craft Fair Penny Olson and Patty Carlson join us this morning to talk about what to expect this weekend. There will be many hand-made gift options and local vendors offering one-of-a-kind items. The fair will be this Saturday the 10th and next Saturday the 17th from 10 am to 4 pm. Located at 523 N. Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls in the Fruit Truck Market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

When will see more snow and lightning?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman

When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
HARRISBURG, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Keeping kids active in Edgerton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gay Lynn Drooger started her teaching career with the Edgerton Public School District in 1985. “Got a phone call from the superintendent. I was at Northern State in Aberdeen. He said you want to come for an interview? I came for the interview, got the job as the girls basketball coach. Taught some PE and a little history back then,” said Gay Lynn.
EDGERTON, MN
kelo.com

Fire severely damages Sious Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As if the recent snow was bad enough, a house fire is even worse. Friday morning at 11:30 Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at the 800 Block of N Mallard Place. Upon arrival, the first on scene crew reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area

10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow crews working double-time to clear roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Thunder snow during Thursday’s storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Something unique about last night’s winter storm — was thunder snow. Some areas also saw lightning. Anytime lightning is present during a winter storm, then you’ll likely have heavy snow. Do you have snow photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy