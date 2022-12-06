Video Shows Baggage Handlers Hurling Luggage At An Airport & TikTokers Are Furious

An investigation has been launched after airport baggage handlers in Australia were caught on video slamming, throwing and kicking suitcases onto a conveyor belt.

A video that was posted on TikTok late last week shows several workers tossing luggage onto a moving belt and it's causing a lot of anger online.

At one point in the video, one of the workers is shown slamming a suitcase down onto the conveyor belt and in another moment one of the suitcases is thrown so hard that it falls off the moving belt.

One of the bags can also be seen falling over the edge of their working area.

The video is simply captioned with the hashtags "Qantas" and "Melbourne airport."

#qantas #melbourneairport

New York Post reports that Qantas and Swissport Australia have launched an "urgent investigation" after the video surfaced.

Three of the workers have reportedly been "stood down" pending the investigation.

The outlet also notes that Qantas contracts Swissport for ground handling at the Melbourne Airport.

According to The Guardian, Swissport chief executive Brad Moore wrote to staff saying "the behaviours in the video let all of us down."

"Disrespectful behaviour to our customer luggage and personal effects will not be tolerated and will result in serious disciplinary action," he added.

The TikTok video, which has been viewed over five million times, has shocked many people who have seen it.

"People pay soooo much money for their flights and trust that our property isn’t being intentionally damaged when we don't have it with us," one person wrote.

"It would actually take more effort to lift it and throw it with force, rather than just put [it] on the conveyor. If they don’t like it, find another job," another TikToker chimed in.

"They [are] doing that on purpose it’s a disgrace," another comment reads.

Others are calling for the workers to be fired.

"Fire please," one comment reads while another says, "we all pay so much money for this! Fire them."

Narcity reached out to Qantas for comment, but the airline company only responded by saying the workers in the video are with Swissport and to direct the questions to the Swiss aviation company.

Narcity has also reached out to Swissport and will update this article accordingly.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.