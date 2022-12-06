ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

POZ

Healthy Recipe: Guacamole

With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Food Network

Cayenne Versus Chili Powder: What’s the Difference?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Cayenne and chili powder are both red ground spices but they’re not typically used the same way in cooking. Here, we explore the differences between ground cayenne pepper and chili powder, common uses and whether you can use them interchangeably in recipes.
LOUISIANA STATE
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean Chili

This Black Bean Chili recipe is one of the best reasons to keep canned beans in your cupboard, but it will taste even better if you make your own beans from scratch. It is a take on a recipe by Deborah Madison. It makes a fast, delicious meal you can put together in about an hour. Eat it with a grain like Brown Rice, or Cornbread for a complete, healthy dinner.
prestigeonline.com

6 best herbs and supplements for high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition in which blood pressure measures above 130/80 millimetres of mercury (mmHg). If you have hypertension, you are at higher risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease. Thankfully, there are many ways to get your blood pressure controlled and lower your risk of these health effects.
Medical News Today

What should you eat to lose weight and lower cholesterol?

Foods that contain plant sterols, such as fruits, vegetables, and margarine with added plant sterols. The following diets may help lower cholesterol, as well as support heart health. Mediterranean diet. The Mediterranean diet has many health benefits and. cholesterol. The Mediterranean diet focuses on the following foods:. vegetables. fruits. nuts.
Delish

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lemon Herb Chicken

The beauty of firing up your slow cooker is the aroma you’re hit with when you walk in the door at the end of a long day. A smell that says “dinner is ready!” This slow-cooker creamy lemon herb chicken spends all day bubbling along and results in everything you want in a meal: delicious, comforting, and easy. By cooking low and slow, the humble chicken breast is transformed into something that melts in your mouth. Lemon, herbs, and garlic infuse the chicken with loads of flavor with some cream at the end to round out the sauce.
Lakeland Gazette

BAKED GARLIC PARMESAN POTATO WEDGES

Optional: fresh parsley (or cilantro), ranch or blue cheese dressing for dipping$. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a large baking sheet and set aside. Place potato wedges in a large bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. In a small bowl whisk together salt, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Sprinkle potato wedges with the shredded cheese, tossing to coat, then sprinkle with the seasoning mixture.
12tomatoes.com

Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health

Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Food & Wine

Maw Maw B’s Candied Yams

Despite its name, this three-ingredient caramelized treat is made with canned sweet potatoes, not yams. (Read more about the difference between sweet potatoes and yams.) Bernadette Provost, known within the sugarcane farming Provost family as Maw Maw B, takes the “candied” part of this recipe seriously. Simple to make and even easier to devour, sweet potatoes are truly candy-like and are best served with lightly seasoned vegetables or bread-heavy sides. The already soft and sticky sweet potatoes are roasted with butter and sugar until a sugary crust forms and encases the meltingly tender potato. Be careful not to roast too long, which can cause the caramelized coating to go from pleasantly crisp to overly chewy. You can adjust the amount of sugar to your liking.
Bassey BY

Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe

BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
News Channel Nebraska

Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/Cheesy-Root-Vegetable-Gratin. Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin is the perfect cheesy side dish for fall and winter meals. Thinly sliced root vegetables are cooked in a buttery thyme-infused cream, layered with two kinds of cheese, and baked until bubbly and golden. This crowd-pleasing Cheesy Root Vegetable Gratin is perfect as a Thanksgiving side dish and for family-friendly meals and special occasions.
BHG

Bread Kneading: A Visual Guide to the Consistency of Doughs

There are fewer things more delicious than a slice of freshly-baked bread. Even better? When it's made from-scratch by you! If you're on a new journey into bread-baking, there can be challenges when figuring out the scientific method of yeast bread or quick bread. Once you get the hang of making fresh bread—with the assistance of our Test Kitchen's tips and visual guide below—you'll be acing proper consistency of dough every time.
MindBodyGreen

Behold: An Integrative Gastroenterologist's 3 Daily Gut Health Habits

Image by Robynne Chutkan, M.D. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, gut health is complicated. Your gut impacts so many bodily functions, after all (mood, skin, metabolism, etc.), and your...
womansday.com

Vegan Cauliflower Alfredo

Yields: 4 serving(s) Total Time: 25 mins Cal/Serv: 370. Step 1Cook fettuccine per package directions. Step 2Heat olive oil in large skillet on medium. Add cauliflower, onion, and garlic and cook, covered, until just tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add 2 cups water and simmer until vegetables are very soft. Drain, reserving liquid.
James Patrick

Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method

Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.

