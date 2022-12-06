Despite its name, this three-ingredient caramelized treat is made with canned sweet potatoes, not yams. (Read more about the difference between sweet potatoes and yams.) Bernadette Provost, known within the sugarcane farming Provost family as Maw Maw B, takes the “candied” part of this recipe seriously. Simple to make and even easier to devour, sweet potatoes are truly candy-like and are best served with lightly seasoned vegetables or bread-heavy sides. The already soft and sticky sweet potatoes are roasted with butter and sugar until a sugary crust forms and encases the meltingly tender potato. Be careful not to roast too long, which can cause the caramelized coating to go from pleasantly crisp to overly chewy. You can adjust the amount of sugar to your liking.

8 DAYS AGO