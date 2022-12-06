Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
More police activity in Danville
The Danville Police Department would like to inform our community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning next week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership will be a focused effort using data-driven analysis to guide enforcement efforts through the holiday season with the goal of reducing traffic crashes and injuries through enforcement and additional focused efforts to reduce violent crime in the community. Some of the locations identified include:
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna women charged with trespassing
Pittsylvania County Authorities are charging a Gretna woman with trespassing after an argument with a bus driver on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Deputies were dispatched to Deer View road early Tuesday morning after a bus driver called for assistance, according to the criminal complaint. Michella West is charged with trespassing on...
wfxrtv.com
Three wanted for reported robbery at Sunrise Smoke Shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people wanted in-connection with a reported robbery. Officers responded at 6:24 p.m., on Friday, at Sunrise Smoke Shop on Campbell Avenue. According to police, the caller told them two men went into the...
WDBJ7.com
Missing child located, homicide suspect arrested in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department says they were able to arrest Antar Jeter, 46 of South Carolina, on Friday afternoon along with safely locating five-year-old Aspen Jeter with the suspect. Antar Jeter was wanted for homicide and grand larceny in Orangeburg Co. and was believed to be...
wfxrtv.com
Seven arrested in Bedford Co. on drug charges
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office reports the Narcotics unit has arrested seven people on drug charges. Deputies say the seven were arrested on a series of narcotics charges including distribution and possession. In addition to the drug arrests deputies were able to take eight other people into custody who had other various charges.
chathamstartribune.com
Second suspect in elderly woman’s murder pleads guilty
A man who killed an elderly Danville woman last year pleaded guilty Monday morning in Danville Circuit Court. Elizabeth Morris Adkins, 88, was found dead Oct. 12, 2021 inside her home on Juless Street. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Danville Police Department, officers found Adkins lying on the floor. She had a plastic bag tied around her head, her hands had been tied behind her back, her feet were also tied together and the bounds between her feet and hands were connected. There was also blood coming from her head.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
cbs17
Police looking for masked suspect who robbed gas station in Roanoke Rapids, officers say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are looking for a masked suspect who they said robbed a gas station Wednesday night. At about 6:09 p.m., officers said they were called to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in reference to a robbery. When they got to the...
WSET
Man arrested following shots fired in the Keysville area of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man has been arrested and charged following a shots fired incident in Charlotte County on Friday morning. Deputies said they received several complaints in reference to a man firing a weapon in the Keysville area. According to a Facebook post, at that time...
WSLS
Danville man found guilty of first-degree murder, to serve life in prison
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Danville man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after killing a North Carolina man in 2020, according to NBC affiliate WRAL. 10 News previously reported that Justin Merritt met William “Andy” Banks...
cbs19news
Prison sentence for trafficking firearms
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Roanoke has been sentenced to prison for trafficking firearms, including several used in crimes in other states. According to a release, 46-year-old Jermaine Drummond was sentenced to seven years in prison for trafficking at least 25 firearms from Virginia. Of those weapons,...
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
WDBJ7.com
Mobile home catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mobile home caught on fire in Roanoke Thursday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. Crews say they responded at 7:23 p.m. to the 5100 block of Yellow Mountian Rd, in the Mount Pleasant area, for a reported fire and found fire and smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
North Danville to be next target for revitalization
The revitalization efforts for Danville’s River District have been largely successful, and now, the city is shifting its focus to other areas, such as the North Main Street corridor. Using the River District as an anchor for revitalization and moving outwards from there was always the plan, said Diana...
chathamstartribune.com
Glenwood Gas & Oil opens an office in Gretna
A family tradition has come to Gretna as a new business made its way into the town. Glenwood Oil & Gas opened a new office at 779 Main St. in Gretna on Friday, Dec. 2, with a ribbon cutting that included local businesses and government officials. "We have had a...
chathamstartribune.com
ODAC names new director
The Board of Directors for the Olde Dominion Agricultural Foundation has named David Cross as the new executive director for the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex (ODAC). Cross had been serving in an interim capacity since September. "We are absolutely thrilled to have someone of David's caliber join our team full...
WDBJ7.com
SUV destroyed in fire at Bedford gas station
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An SUV was destroyed in a fire at a gas station in Bedford County Friday morning. The Huddleston Fire Department says they responded at 6:45 a.m. to the Body Camp Store, located in the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for a report of a vehicle fire with gas pumps also in flames.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg program for 50-plus returns; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
wfxrtv.com
Car crashes into Express Mart hitting parked vehicles
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department reports it was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Dec. 7 where a car crashed into cars in an Express Mart parking lot. According to a Facebook post, firefighters responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. near...
