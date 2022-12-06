ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Ukraine's National Grid Could Collapse by Christmas

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukraine's national energy grid could soon collapse, plunging millions of people into a humanitarian crisis this winter, an aid organization has warned.

In its eighth missile attack in eight weeks, Russia hit infrastructure on Monday causing power outages, as authorities said half of the Kyiv region would be without electricity in the coming days. Overnight on Monday, more missiles hit critical infrastructure near the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, officials said.

With an estimated 50 percent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged due to continuous Russian missile strikes, Mercy Corps has said that the country's "entire national grid could collapse within weeks if the attacks continue."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ki8r_0jZ0I5gg00

Winter temperatures in Ukraine often range from 27 F to minus 4 F, and the NGO said that the country's cities "will become almost unliveable over the next four months."

"What we fear is that, given the pattern appears and the intensity of the air attacks, and their focus on critical civilian infrastructure, like the power grid, that at some point, if they keep up this pace over the next several weeks, the grid will face a situation of critical mass failure," said Michael Young, the Mercy Corps Ukraine response director.

"By that, we mean facing power outages of not just hours or days, but potentially weeks," he told Newsweek from Kyiv.

He said while the outages condemn millions to a winter of freezing darkness, they also have other significant knock-on effects, stopping industrial facilities from functioning, which worsens unemployment.

Businesses operating on generators during partial blackouts will also have to increase prices to cover their costs, adding to the burden for people trying feed themselves.

Mercy Corps has a cash assistance program that is heavily dependent on a bank system reliant on a functioning energy supply, so that people can withdraw money.

"Everything is interconnected. The ability of hospitals and clinics to keep running, to keep vaccines cool, to keep medicines stored. Food storage, supply chains, all of these depend upon a dependable power supply," he added.

Following Monday's attacks, the head of national electricity provider Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said he had "no doubt" that Russia's military "had consulted with" Russian power engineers before the missiles were fired.

Ukraine's office of the prosecutor general reported on November 16 that Russia had carried out 92 attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in October and November.

Human Rights Watch said on Monday that Russian forces' targeting of energy infrastructure was aimed at provoking "terror among the population in violation of the laws of war."

Senior Ukraine researcher at Human Rights Watch Yulia Gorbunova warned that "conditions will become more life-threatening while Russia seems intent on making life untenable for as many Ukrainian civilians as possible."

Newsweek has contacted Ukrenergo and the Russian foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
The Week

Ukraine's custom drone strikes showed Russia it can hit Moscow, doesn't fear more escalation

Ukraine is believed to have sent three, maybe four, modified Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones deep into Russian territory on Sunday and Monday, targeting airbases being used to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia said one of drones killed three Russian military personnel at Dyagilevo military base, about 300 miles from the closest Ukrainian-held territory — and only 100 miles from Moscow.  Jet-powered Tu-141 surveillance drones, made in the 1970s and 1980s, have a range of up to 620 miles. The ones used this week were modified by Ukraine, using Ukrainian technology, Politico reports. "The modifications showcase the ability of the Ukrainian...
Newsweek

Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy