ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Summit Therapeutics in up to $5 billion licensing deal for Akeso's cancer therapy

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT.O) said on Tuesday it would license China-based Akeso Inc's (9926.HK) experimental cancer therapy in a deal worth up to $5 billion, sending its shares up 57% in premarket trade.

The deal involves an upfront payment of $500 million to Akeso, which will also be eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $4.5 billion. Additionally, Akeso will be eligible to receive low double-digit royalties on net sales, Summit said in a statement.

Through the deal, Summit will get the rights to develop and commercialize the drug, ivonescimab, in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan, while Akeso will retain the rights for rest of the world, including China.

The experimental drug is being developed as a bispecific antibody, which targets a protein called PD-1 that prevents the immune system from killing cancerous cells, as well as curbs levels of another protein called VEGF that can encourage tumor growth if found in excess.

Summit plans to start treating patients in clinical studies by the second quarter of 2023.

The company also announced a $500 million rights offering and the issuance of $520 million in promissory notes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
curetoday.com

Educated Patient® Multiple Myeloma Summit Therapy and Beyond Panel: November 13, 2022

This panel was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl, and included Dr. Dickran Kazandjian, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Dr. Benjamin Diamond, from Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Kahl: So we'll start with Dr. Kazandjian. We had a question come in: The treatments that you talked about, are they...
MedicalXpress

Liver cancer study encourages caution with certain gene therapies

Research led by Randal J. Kaufman, Ph.D., has found that misfolded proteins in liver cells contribute to the development of liver cancer, shedding new light on the mysterious origins of one of the world's deadliest diseases. The findings, published in the journal Molecular Therapy, could also help improve the safety of certain gene therapies for hemophilia.
cgtlive.com

Around the Helix: Cell and Gene Therapy Company Updates – December 7, 2022

Catch up on the latest news, breakthroughs, and announcements from biotechnology companies making advancements in cell and gene therapies. The cell and gene therapy sectors are growing exponentially, with new players emerging daily and much progress being made both in and out of the lab. CGTLive’s Around the Helix is your chance to catch up with the latest news in cell and gene therapies, including partnerships, pipeline updates, and more.
Smartlifeinfo

Researchers said coffee can decrease the risk of developing Parkinson's disease

Antioxidants found in most caffeinated beverages help protect against free radicals that cause many serious bone diseases, including Parkinson's disease. A new study published in the journal Neuroimage suggests that regular coffee consumption may reduce the risk of developing brain tumors, even if you are genetically predisposed to them. The logic seems multiple. On the other hand, drinking more coffee exposed participants to compounds known to reduce neurodegeneration. On the other hand, it has been shown that people with a genetic predisposition to Parkinson's disease have some aversion to drinking coffee more often.
ScienceBlog.com

Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis

Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
POZ

Researchers Explore CAR-T Therapy as a Potential Cure for HIV

The first clinical trial participant has been treated with an experimental CAR-T cell therapy, a “living drug” that could lead to a functional cure, or long-term HIV remission without antiretroviral drugs, according to an announcement from Caring Cross. The anti-HIV duoCAR-T therapy uses engineered T cells to target HIV-infected immune cells and potentially eliminate the viral reservoir. The study is currently recruiting participants in Sacramento and San Francisco.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WQAD

Treating Non-Hodgkin lymphoma with CAR T cell therapy

LOS ANGELES, California — Fever, weight loss, chest pain, back pain — all of these symptoms are signs of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system and travels quickly throughout the body. Now, a new immunotherapy is giving patients a second chance they never thought they would have.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

659K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy