Read full article on original website
Related
Nobel ceremony returns to full glamour since COVID; Peace Prize winners blast Putin
The banquet to award new Nobel winners in Stockholm returned to its pre-pandemic glamour Saturday as Peace Prize winners blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine during a separate ceremony in Oslo.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 291 of the invasion
The fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and Nato, the head of the alliance said in an interview with Norwegian broadcaster NRK. “If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” Jens Stoltenberg said. Iran’s backing for the Russian military...
Comments / 0