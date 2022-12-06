Only a few weeks ago, tennis legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to the court for what would be Federer's final retirement match at the Laver Cup. The match, which was held in London's O2 Arena, was highly anticipated by fans and spectators alike, as it marked the end of an era for the 41-year-old Swiss tennis star.As he recently revealed, before the match Federer called Nadal, and invited him to join him on the court.

1 DAY AGO