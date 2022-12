CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (6-4, 1-1) got back on track by taking care of Georgia Tech, 75-59, on Saturday at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels used an 11-0 run to close out the first half and were ahead by double-digits the rest of the way. RJ Davis (22 points, 10 rebounds, three assists) and Armando Bacot (21 points, 13 rebounds) were the top producers for the Tar Heels. With Bacot back in the lineup, UNC dominated the boards in a 43-22 rebounding advantage, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO