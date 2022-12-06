ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
via.news

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout...
via.news

Horizon Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 29% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) jumped by a staggering 29.79% in 21 sessions from $74.96 at 2022-11-09, to $97.29 at 12:56 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.38% to $11,123.58, following the last session’s upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics’s...
via.news

Transocean Already 6% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Transocean‘s pre-market value is already 6.54% up. Transocean’s last close was $3.67, 33.99% below its 52-week high of $5.56. The last session, NYSE finished with Transocean (RIG) sliding 4.92% to $3.67. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
via.news

North European Oil Royality Trust, Lamar Advertising Company, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT), Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), KeyCorp (KEY) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 North European Oil Royality Trust (NRT) 16.64 1.09% 11.12% 2022-11-23 01:13:07. 2 Lamar Advertising Company...
via.news

Ecolab Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Ecolab‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% up. Ecolab’s last close was $147.97, 37.67% under its 52-week high of $237.38. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecolab (ECL) falling 0.31% to $147.97. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Zai Lab And Celsius Holdings

(VIANEWS) – The Innrs Artificial Intelligence algorithm has been making predictions about the next day stock price and guessing some of them correctly. We, at Via News, will follow this AI algorithm and publish the results every week day. Yesterday’s AI prediction for today would produce a ROI of...
via.news

MongoDB Stock Is 9% Up As Session Comes To An End Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 9.41% to $195.07 at 15:58 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up to now, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news

Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
via.news

Smith & Wesson Stock Over 21% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped by a staggering 21.71% in 5 sessions from $12.39 at -21.71, to $9.70 at 15:44 EST on Thursday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.95% to $11,062.81, after four successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, DexCom Is Up By 6%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and DexCom‘s pre-market value is already 6.23% up. DexCom’s last close was $117.91, 18.66% under its 52-week high of $144.96. The last session, NASDAQ finished with DexCom (DXCM) rising 0.92% to $117.91. NASDAQ fell 0.51% to $10,958.55,...
via.news

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) dropped by a staggering 15.38% in 5 sessions from $6.5 at -15.38, to $5.50 at 16:25 EST on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.7% to $11,004.62, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news

AMC Stock Falls By 28% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of AMC (NYSE: AMC) slid by a staggering 28.76% in 10 sessions from $8.17 at 2022-12-02, to $5.82 at 14:42 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.15% to $15,377.46, following the last session’s upward trend. AMC’s...
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.6% for the last 5 sessions. At 11:08 EST on Thursday, 8 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,607.93. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 289947066, 90.85% below its average volume of 3171042919.06. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...

