Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
Tompkins County official concerned with underage cannabis sales
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One Tompkins County official is worried about the sale of cannabis to youth. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black says a handful of Ithaca stores have products that resemble junk food. County Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says people can share their concerns with the State Office...
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
DeFendini accuses Joly of expressing racist views at IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A majority of the Ithaca Common Council was opposed to John Joly becoming the city’s permanent police chief. One of the most outspoken opponents to that appointment is Alderperson Jorge DeFendini, who spoke out Thursday on Ithaca’s Morning News. During a forum at...
ICSD to continue offering free meals
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District has a message to students: if you can’t pay for meals, don’t worry. At the start of the school year, district officials noted the USDA decided to end its free breakfast and lunch program, which was introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
Cortland officials still hearing budget feedback ahead of Dec. 20 vote
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote to adopt a $30 million budget for 2023 at the final meeting of the year. Mayor Scott Steve says he’s still hearing feedback. Cortland’s next Common Council meeting will be held December 20. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Steve...
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
Village of Waverly Recreation Director pleads guilty to official misconduct
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A former Tioga County official pleads guilty to official misconduct. 67-year-old David Shaw of Sayre, Pennsylvania, admitted to destroying and altering records and taking $16,525 while working as the Director of Recreation for the Village of Waverly, a position he held since 2015. Shaw collected cash in his capacity as Director for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips.
Acting Police Chief Joly doesn’t want to ‘drag down’ IPD
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s acting police chief says he’s unsure how he can stay in charge. Chief John Joly says he doesn’t want to be in the way of the police department progressing with the community. He adds he has a solid track record and...
UWTC’s Youth and Philanthropy Program present grant awards in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – $25,000 in grants awarded to non-profits in Tompkins County. High school students from Dryden, Ithaca, and Lehman Alternative Community School presented the awards this week. They chose them as part of the United Way of Tompkins County’s (UWTC) annual Youth and Philanthropy Program, which also focuses on leadership training and education on advocacy. The award funding was made possible through the Triad Foundation. UWTC donors that support “Student Engagement” programs plus the Corporate Cornerstone Partners cover the operating expenses of the program.
