ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – $25,000 in grants awarded to non-profits in Tompkins County. High school students from Dryden, Ithaca, and Lehman Alternative Community School presented the awards this week. They chose them as part of the United Way of Tompkins County’s (UWTC) annual Youth and Philanthropy Program, which also focuses on leadership training and education on advocacy. The award funding was made possible through the Triad Foundation. UWTC donors that support “Student Engagement” programs plus the Corporate Cornerstone Partners cover the operating expenses of the program.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO