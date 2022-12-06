ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking

While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way

It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
