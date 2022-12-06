Read full article on original website
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Boston Red Sox prospects: 2022 Rule 5 additions and subtractions
Additions and subtractions for the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 Rule 5 draft. The Rule 5 Draft did not get nearly the attention you would expect, although there was a good reason for that. When the Rule 5 took place this week during Winter Meetings, it just so happened...
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way
It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
Latest details make Padres Aaron Judge contract offer even more insane
The Padres were reportedly cooking up an absolutely insane contract offer for Aaron Judge that MLB would never have allowed to go through. You’ve got to hand it to the San Diego Padres, they’re are willing to swing for the fences when it comes to contract offers. They...
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
Rockets vs. Bucks: Jabari Smith Jr. Feels More Equip To Slow Down Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ahead of their second meeting, Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. feels more equipped to help slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo due to his adjustments to the league's physicality.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
