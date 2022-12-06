ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Moody: Every Florida kindergartner to get free Child ID kit

TAMPA, Fla. — Parents across Florida will now have an additional resource for keeping their kids safe with the help of a free in-home fingerprinting kit. The statewide initiative was announced on Friday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks on Friday in Tampa.
Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:. The top five most popular male dogs names are:. Max. Cooper. Milo. Winston.

