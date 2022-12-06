Read full article on original website
AG Moody: Every Florida kindergartner to get free Child ID kit
TAMPA, Fla. — Parents across Florida will now have an additional resource for keeping their kids safe with the help of a free in-home fingerprinting kit. The statewide initiative was announced on Friday by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Football Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks on Friday in Tampa.
New red tide map to be released Friday
Some Tampa Bay area beaches, mainly in Sarasota County, have been plagued by red tide blooms since October. And it's slowly creeping up the shoreline.
Flesh-eating bacteria cases at a 15-year high in Florida
Florida Department of Health officials said cases and deaths have stabilized. State officials believe the spike was due to the floodwaters from Hurricane Ian.
Here's what people are naming their dogs, cats in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rover, an online marketplace for pet care, released its report of the top trending dog names in the Tampa Bay area. According to its 10th annual Top Dog Names and Trends report:. The top five most popular male dogs names are:. Max. Cooper. Milo. Winston.
