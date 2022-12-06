Read full article on original website
Related
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado spending averages over $6,300 per person in 2023
(The Center Square) - Colorado's total appropriations have increased 28 percent per capita over the last two decades, a new report analyzing the state's budgets found. The state appropriated $6,333 per Coloradan in fiscal year 2023, up from $4,955 20 years ago, according to the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank.
kiowacountypress.net
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution
(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
Comments / 0