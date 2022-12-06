Read full article on original website
Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in the City of Mankato
Mankato-Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), an invasive species, has been confirmed in the City of Mankato for the first time. Infested trees were discovered by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) as part of a routine tree survey. View a Minnesota EAB status map. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs...
Connect With Local Legislators
South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato. After years of split control in legislature, there is now single party control. What does this mean for Greater Mankato and businesses throughout the state? Your voice is more important than ever!. Please join GMG on Tuesday, December 13, at our...
