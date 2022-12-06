Read full article on original website
Gold firms as dollar eases; spotlight on Fed meeting, U.S. inflation data
(Reuters) - Gold prices ticked up on Friday helped by a softer dollar, while investors braced for key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.16 per ounce, as of 0241 GMT, but fell 0.3% so far this week....
LIVE MARKETS-STOXX on track for first weekly loss in two months
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at . STOXX ON TRACK FOR FIRST WEEKLY LOSS IN TWO MONTHS (0745 GMT) European equity markets are set to gain about 0.5% at the open, futures indicate,...
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai jailed over five years on fraud charge
HONG KONG, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Pro-democracy Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Saturday to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, convicted of violating a lease contract for the headquarters of a liberal newspaper he used to run. Lai, 75, was found guilty of two...
BRIEF-Roche Says Subcutaneous Crovalimab Given Every Four Weeks Achieves Disease Control In People With PNH
* ROCHE’S SUBCUTANEOUS CROVALIMAB GIVEN EVERY FOUR WEEKS ACHIEVES DISEASE CONTROL IN PEOPLE WITH PNH, A LIFE-THREATENING BLOOD CONDITION. * PHASE III COMMODORE 3 STUDY OF CROVALIMAB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS. * CROVALIMAB HAS RECEIVED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AND IS UNDER PRIORITY REVIEW FOR APPROVAL IN CHINA. * DATA FROM...
UPDATE 2-Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc is in advanced talks to buy biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, while rival bidder French health group Sanofi announced it had dropped its bid. A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday...
Kalkine Media lists two TSX stocks to watch for Millenials
Revenue of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) rose 38 per cent YoY in Q2 FY23. Lightspeed Commerce's subscription revenue jumped 25 per cent YoY in the latest quarter. Net earnings of Fortis Inc. (FTS) was US$ 326 million in Q3 FY22. A flurry of millennial investors might be exploring opportunities in...
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Wall St edges higher after mixed data, eyes on Fed
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes posted modest gains on Friday as investors assessed a mixed bag of economic data and on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for a 50-basis point rate hike at its policy meeting next week. U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed producer...
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Incyte’s Novel Mutant CALR Antibody Unveiled At ASH 2022 Plenary Scientific Session
* INCYTE'S NOVEL MUTANT CALR ANTIBODY UNVEILED AT ASH 2022 PLENARY SCIENTIFIC SESSION. * INCA033989 CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN IN 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Is Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency available in Australia?
Ether or ETH is a token used as a mode of payment within the blockchain ecosystem of Ethereum. The central bank of Australia’s white paper on its CBDC project suggests that Ethereum’s blockchain could be used as a platform. ETH tokens can be traded on exchanges. However, the...
BRIEF-Amgen In Advanced Talks To Buy Horizon Therapeutics- WSJ
* AMGEN IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY HORIZON THERAPEUTICS- WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3Y6JKPY] Further company coverage:.
2 TSX dividend stocks to watch before 2023 begins
BCE Inc. (BCE) paid a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share. Adjusted EBITDA of BCE Inc. in Q3 2022 was C$ 2,588 million. Most investors prefer dividend stocks because they provide a steady stream of income. Dividend stocks are those companies that pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders regularly. There is a general perception that dividend-paying companies are stable, growth-oriented, and always prioritize their shareholders.
BRIEF-Ascentage Pharma Delivers Oral Presentations On Chinese Studies of Olverembatinib
* LIVE FROM ASH 2022 | ASCENTAGE PHARMA DELIVERS ORAL PRESENTATIONS ON CHINESE STUDIES OF OLVEREMBATINIB (HQP1351) AT THE ASH ANNUAL MEETING FOR THE FIFTH YEAR, WITH DATA FURTHER VALIDATING THE DRUG'S LONG-TERM EFFICACY AND SAFETY. * ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL - IN CHINESE PIVOTAL PHASE II TRIALS, OLVEREMBATINIB SHOWED...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 9
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The Labor Department is expected to report the producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 7.2% in the 12 months through November, compared with an 8% rise in the year-ago period. On a month-on-month basis, the PPI for final demand likely remained unchanged at 0.2% in November. Excluding food and energy, the PPI likely rose 0.2% in November, after remaining flat in the previous month. In the 12 months through November, the core PPI likely increased 5.9%, after rising 6.7% in October. Separately, the University of Michigan is set to report that preliminary December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment likely rose to 56.9 from 56.8 in the previous month. Meanwhile, data from the Commerce Department will likely show wholesale inventories rose 0.8% in October, the same rate at which they increased in September. The Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States in its Flow of Funds report for the third quarter of 2022, in Washington. A Delaware federal court is scheduled to hold oral arguments on cancer-screening company Guardant Health Inc and its founders' motion to dismiss a trade-secret lawsuit brought by genetic-analysis company Illumina Inc. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report the Canadian industries' capacity utilisation data for the third quarter. LIVECHAT-REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Jon Caplis, CEO of PivotalPath, discusses hedge fund performance and trends to expect next year. (1015/1515) To join the discussion, click here (Compiled by Shreya Sabharwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
Fed discount window borrowing is edging up, but is it a problem?
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Borrowing at a key Federal Reserve facility long associated with providing emergency loans to banks has been edging higher, recently climbing to over $10 billion for the first time in more than two years, a development market participants are eyeing for signs it could herald trouble in the financial system.
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Iranian currency slides to new low amid unrest, isolation
DUBAI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid continued unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia. The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200...
