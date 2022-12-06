Read full article on original website
The Heartbreaking Death Of Whitney Thore's Mom, Babs
It's a sad day for the fans and the cast of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," as on December 8, Whitney Thore announced via Instagram that her mother, affectionately known as "Babs," died the day before at 76 due to a condition called cerebral amyloid angiopathy. The devastating condition is incurable and can cause strokes, brain bleeds, and even dementia.
The List Survey: Who Was The Best Dressed At Tiffany Trump's Wedding?
Tiffany Trump, daughter of Former President Donald Trump, was married at her father's Florida home on November 12, 2022. According to The New York Times, she and her new husband, Michael Boulos, celebrated a blend of both their cultures in an "American-Lebanese celebration" thanks to wedding planner Toni Breiss. Tiffany Trump's stunning wedding featured a grand arch made of a variety of colored hydrangeas, a multi-tiered wedding cake dripping in delicate flowers, and of course, a star-studded guest list, per Hello! Magazine. We love weddings for all the glitz and glamour and the celebration of true love, but our favorite reason for wedding season is the excuse to dress up!
The Stern Warning Prince Harry Gave To Meghan Markle About The Paparazzi
From the start, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tumultuous relationship with the media, with the brunt of the negative headlines focused on the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, when the couple revealed that they were dating, they had to go to great lengths to secure their privacy.
How Royals Are Reacting To Netflix's Harry & Meghan
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. It's no secret that the Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan" is controversial. Shortly following its release, the trailer for the Netflix docu-series started making waves, with claims that the royal family refused to protect Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, from the press. At one point in the trailer, Prince Harry even went as far as to allege, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories." During the documentary itself, the duchess opens up about paparazzi harassment, her struggles with her mixed-race identity, and the royals' lukewarm reaction to welcoming a biracial American actress into the family.
Prince William Is Mourning A Heartbreaking Loss
Prince William and Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have had a busy last few months. William and Catherine recently made their first trip back to the United States in over eight years, visiting Boston, Massachusetts for The Earthshot Prize Awards. Americans greeted the royal couple with admiration, and it appeared that the Prince and Princess were excited to be back in the country.
Who’s Going to Die in ‘The White Lotus’ Finale?
Thank you to Mike White for gifting us with this seven-week long, Italian game of Clue.The White Lotus Season 2 airs its finale on HBO Sunday night, which means the show’s rabid fanbase will finally find out who dies. As he did in the Emmy-winning series’ first season, creator-writer-director White opened the season with the reveal of a death—or, in this case, multiple deaths.As viewers have watched the show’s characters navigate a kaleidoscope of toxic interpersonal relationships, we have tried to piece together whether any of the plot lines hint at who might be leaving Italy in a body bag....
Crisis Management Expert Gives Meghan And Harry's Netflix Doc Strong Grade - Exclusive
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, haven't had an easy time in the public eye. When the couple got to share their side of the story through their new Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," they did not hold back on how the British tabloids impacted their lives (per The Associated Press).
Rumor Of Meghan And Harry's Late-Night Debut Gets Squashed As Quickly As It Started
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are the names on everyone's lips as they continue to speak out about their time as senior members of the royal family before making the decision to step back and move from London, first to Canada, and then to California.
The Little-Known Family Member Meghan Markle Is Incredibly Close With
Netflix's highly-anticipated docu-series, "Harry & Meghan," has plenty to say about the famous couple that royal fans have never heard before. It's safe to say that most of us know quite a bit about Prince Harry's family and childhood, seeing that he comes from one of the world's most famous families and grew up in the spotlight. As for Meghan Markle, though, there's a lot that the public doesn't know about her childhood. The Netflix series delves much deeper into her past and shows viewers how Meghan's childhood impacts the royal couple's relationship with Prince Harry's family.
Do You Know Why Christian Louboutins Have Red Bottoms?
If you've ever paid attention to red carpets when celebrities are strutting down them, you have likely noticed that the carpet wasn't the only thing colored bright red; the bottoms of some of the stars' shoes are likely to be the same bold hue. That is, if they're wearing Christian Louboutins.
17 Bumble Screenshots That Are Prime Examples Of Why Modern Dating Apps Are A Struggle
"None of your business," in response to a harmless opening question seems like a bad sign.
Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skincare Routine Unveiled
From being an international supermodel to founding Rhode Skin, Hailey Bieber has worn many hats over the course of her career. Less officially, the Arizona-born celebrity also wears the hat of a fashion icon and beauty influencer. When it comes to clothing and makeup, Bieber is usually one of the esteemed few who is setting the trends for us mere mortals. Thankfully, whether you adore her statement jackets or her monochromatic fits, Bieber's minimalist streetwear style is fairly easy to recreate with items that you already own (via The Zoe Report).
Harry And Meghan Hint At Future Plans In Passionate Speech
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just won an award. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organization on December 6 at a New York gala. The award honors those who have been committed to social justice, human rights, equity, and sustainability, per the organization's website. Some of the fellow laureates include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the late NBA legend Bill Russell. "Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up-and-coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told," the couple said, per CNN.
Meghan Markle Reveals Royal Life Wasn't Always So Dramatic In Netflix Doc
By now, you've probably heard that the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell documentary have been released on Netflix. Of course, "Harry & Meghan" features many of emotional moments. In the first episode of the docu-series, Meghan is asked why she wanted to make the film. She responds by saying that she hopes it will "let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are."
The Subtle Way Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana Ahead Of Netflix Doc
Just ahead of their Netflix docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a glamourous appearance at the Ripple of Hope Gala as recipients of the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. Other honorees included President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and late NBA star Bill Russell. Some royal commentators...
Meghan Markle Makes Claim No One Ever Expected About Her Career
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," is full of surprising confessions, with some emotional and heartbreaking reveals from both the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess of Sussex. The first three episodes, which dropped on December 8, included Harry confessing he didn't have many early...
Joy Behar's Harsh Critique Of Harry And Meghan's Docuseries
Reviews of the much-anticipated "Harry & Meghan" Netflix documentary series dropped almost as soon as the end credits rolled on December 8. As could be predicted, supporters of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, applauded their honesty, while critics were brutal. Piers Morgan cut down Harry and Meghan's series with one snarky word: "whine-a-thon." A reporter for The Guardian called it "so sickening I almost brought up my breakfast." Vox yawned that the Sussexes' revelations bring "nothing new to the table."
Fans Tell The List Their Pick For Best Drugstore Setting Powder - Exclusive Survey
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With the cost of just about everything going up due to global inflation, saving money anywhere you can is probably a good idea. In fact, CNBC reports that we spent $445 less per month on the same goods and services a year ago than we're paying today. Ouch! It seems like everyone is cutting back, and one way to do so is to switch over to more affordable drugstore makeup.
Source Defends Harry And Meghan's Netflix Trailer Using 'Fake' Footage
Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their Netflix documentary series, royals watchers have been bracing themselves for the worst. After the two trailers for "Harry & Meghan" dropped, their predictions grew even direr. During an appearance on GB News (via Express), royal biographer Tom Bower decried the "syrupy" preview with the "mournful, tearful" couple as nothing more than a front for a "vicious and poisonous" attack intended to "destroy the British royal family for revenge."
Alexandra Daddario's Enchanting Mayfair Witches Premiere Dress Confirms Lace Will Dominate 2023
It looks like the trend forecasters of the world were right: Lace is, in fact, going to be one of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 (via Who What Wear). How can we be so sure? Well, actress Alexandra Daddario stunned on the red carpet at the premiere of her new AMC+ series, "Mayfair Witches," and it's pretty clear that, with just one stunning look, lace is officially in (via Daily Mail).
