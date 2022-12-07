ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa's lawmakers delay debate on president's future

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press
 2 days ago

South Africa's lawmakers have postponed until next week a debate on the damning report that has resulted in calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The session was scheduled to take place in Cape Town on Tuesday to discuss a parliamentary panel's report that found Ramaphosa may have broken anti-corruption laws in relation to the theft of a large sum of dollars from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

The much-awaited sitting has been moved to Dec. 13 to allow time for all lawmakers to attend the sitting in person instead of joining it virtually, according to a decision by parliament’s programming committee.

Since the Parliament building was gutted by a fire in January this year lawmakers have had hybrid sessions, with some attending sessions in person at Cape Town City Hall while others joined online via the internet.

The debate is expected to be followed by a motion by opposition parties to impeach Ramaphosa. The ANC commands a majority in parliament and opposition parties would need a two-thirds majority vote to impeach Ramaphosa.

Lawmakers agreed that voting would have to take place by roll-call, which requires all members of Parliament to be present.

Parliament earlier rejected an application by the African Transformation Movement party for the vote to be held through a secret ballot.

The ANC announced on Monday that it would vote against the adoption of the report critical of Ramaphosa and any moves to impeach him. The party's National Executive Committee decided to stand by the president. Ramaphosa, meanwhile, has taken legal action to challenge the report in the Constitutional Court.

The report was drafted by an independent panel appointed to probe allegations leveled by the country’s former intelligence head, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa illegally held foreign currency on his game ranch and then tried to cover up the theft of an estimated $4 million from his Phala Phala farm.

Fraser accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and violating the country’s tax and foreign exchange control laws, but the president has denied any wrongdoing, saying the money was from the sale of buffalo from his ranch.

Related
The Week

The wild scandal embroiling South Africa's president

How did 20 buffalo, an elusive Sudanese businessman, and a cash-stuffed sofa lead to the potential impeachment of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa? Here's everything you need to know: What's going on with Cyril Ramaphosa? Until about six months ago, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was almost entirely expected to hold onto his presidential position come Dec. 16, the date of the African National Congress (ANC) conference. The ANC is Ramaphosa's party, as well as South Africa's ruling party.  But everything changed in June 2022, when former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser released a surprising statement that alleged he had evidence, including "photographs, bank accounts, video...
The Independent

South African president's future considered by ruling party

A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed.The meeting is expected to decide if Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign following a damning parliamentary report about the theft of large sums of dollars from his farm in 2020.The report was drafted by an independent panel appointed to probe allegations leveled by the country’s former intelligence head, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to cover up the theft of an estimated $4 million from his Phala Phala farm in...
The Week

Embattled South African president will not resign, says it is up to political party to decide fate

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday that it was up to the leading executives of his political party to decide his fate, Reuters reported. Ramaphosa's remarks come one day after his spokesperson said the embattled president would not resign.  Speaking ahead of a meeting of his African National Congress (ANC) party, Ramaphosa said he would not take part in any ANC meetings, saying when a matter "affects a person personally that it should be discussed in their absence." "It is up to the National Executive Committee [of the ANC], to which I am accountable, to take whatever decision it deems fit," Ramaphosa added.  A spokesperson for...
Daily Mail

Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'

The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
BBC

Mozambique 'tuna bond' scandal: Ex-President Guebuza's son jailed for 12 years

The son of Mozambique's former president has been jailed for 12 years over a vast $2.2bn (£1.8bn) fishing project scandal that triggered an economic crisis in the country. Ndambi Guebuza, son of former president Armando Guebuza, was among 11 people found guilty of embezzlement and money laundering. Kickbacks were...
The Associated Press

Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
The Associated Press

Peru's president ousted by Congress in political crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became the first female leader in the history of the republic after hours of wrangling between the legislature and the departing president, who had tried to prevent an impeachment vote. Boluarte, a 60--year-old lawyer, called for a political truce and the installation of a national unity government. “What I ask for is a space, a time to rescue the country,” she said.
The Independent

General election not a ‘simple constitutional question’ – Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said the next general election cannot be “reduced to a simple constitutional question”, when asked about Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a “de facto referendum” on Scottish independence.The Labour leader said he rejected attempts to “re-frame” the election as anything other than a contest between Labour and the Conservatives.He spoke to journalists in Edinburgh after joining Gordon Brown and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to discuss the former prime minister’s plans for constitutional change, including replacing the House of Lords.Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, the SNP leader has said she will treat the next general...
US News and World Report

Bid to Censure Ghana's Finance Minister Fails in Parliament

ACCRA (Reuters) - A bid to censure Ghana's embattled finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta failed on Thursday when ruling party members walked out of parliament, depriving the opposition of the two-thirds majority it required to pass the motion. Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's main opposition party, accuse Ofori-Atta...
BBC

Onshore wind rules to be relaxed after Tory revolt

The government has pledged to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms in England after a threatened rebellion from Conservative MPs. A rule requiring new turbines to be built on pre-designated land will be rewritten, the levelling up department said. Over 30 backbenchers had threatened to make the change through...
AFP

Macron tackles French immigration 'anxieties' with new law

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a second attempt at increasing expulsions of illegal immigrants under fierce pressure from his far-right opponents. In her third bid for the presidency this year, she proposed changing the constitution via a referendum to set strict immigration targets and ensure French people get priority over foreigners for all state services. 
