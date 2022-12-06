Read full article on original website
KTUL
Oklahoma Rep. talks impacts of banning TikTok for government employees
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned state agencies from using TikTok Thursday, and the City of Tulsa followed suit the next day. Gov. Stitt claimed it’s the right move to protect the state government’s cybersecurity, it comes at the cost of significant exposure to a hard-to-reach audience.
KTUL
Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
KTUL
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
KTUL
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
KTUL
Oklahoma book rating bill request faces potential legal issues
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — It's the deadline for state lawmakers to request bills for the upcoming legislative session. One bill request is already being challenged, before it has even been drafted. Sen. Warren Hamilton, (R)-McCurtain, requested a bill to establish a rating system for books instead of outright...
KTUL
South Coffeyville police honor K9 officer's last day before being laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — K9 police officer Taz with the South Coffeyville Police Department was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, but not before he was honored with one last ride. “We wanted to give him some treats and a little extra attention so to speak for a week or...
KTUL
Oklahoma is first state to offer transportation specific to mental health crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Until now, police were primarily responsible for crisis transportation in Oklahoma. This means someone in a mental health crisis had to ride in the back of a patrol car to get treatment. As one can imagine, that alone would be enough to keep patients from...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt bans TikTok from state devices
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The office of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that the social media app TikTok are banned from state devices. In Executive Order 2022-33, TikTok is banned from state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
KTUL
Oklahoma ranked 8th worst state to start a business in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Forbes is ranking Oklahoma 42nd out of 50 states in a recent list of the best places to start a business in 2023. "I can definitely can see how it can be true," said Hayley Preston, General Manager for El Coyote New Mexican Bar & Cantina.
KTUL
FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
