Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma Rep. talks impacts of banning TikTok for government employees

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt banned state agencies from using TikTok Thursday, and the City of Tulsa followed suit the next day. Gov. Stitt claimed it’s the right move to protect the state government’s cybersecurity, it comes at the cost of significant exposure to a hard-to-reach audience.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa state representative named Legislator of the Year

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, is the 2022 Legislator of the Year. He was recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber for his efforts this past legislative session to support the sustained growth of Oklahoma's economy. “I am honored the State Chamber named me Legislator of the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma book rating bill request faces potential legal issues

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — It's the deadline for state lawmakers to request bills for the upcoming legislative session. One bill request is already being challenged, before it has even been drafted. Sen. Warren Hamilton, (R)-McCurtain, requested a bill to establish a rating system for books instead of outright...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Gov. Stitt bans TikTok from state devices

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The office of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that the social media app TikTok are banned from state devices. In Executive Order 2022-33, TikTok is banned from state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma ranked 8th worst state to start a business in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Forbes is ranking Oklahoma 42nd out of 50 states in a recent list of the best places to start a business in 2023. "I can definitely can see how it can be true," said Hayley Preston, General Manager for El Coyote New Mexican Bar & Cantina.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

FRIDAY FORECAST: Another foggy start

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fog once again plagues Green Country to kick off the last day of the work week. Once the fog rolls on out, we should see a mix of sun and clouds. Rain pushes right back in this evening into Saturday. However, rain looks to clear...
TULSA, OK

