Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Klepack calls to address social media risks ‘more aggressively’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County medical director says more can be done about social media issues. Dr. William Klepack says officials can try to address risks more aggressively, in efforts to prevent “adverse childhood experiences.”. A Lansing High School student was arrested in June after allegedly...
literock973.com
Myrick cleared of ethics wrongdoing in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An independent investigation into the Reimagining Public Safety Working Group has ended. Allegations of a conflict of interest were leveled against former Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick over the involvement of the People for the American Way, a group Myrick was already working for part-time. The...
literock973.com
Developers close on former Emerson Power Transmission Plant property in Ithaca, announce SouthWorks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – All systems go for a new project at the former Emerson Power Transmission Plant and Morse Chain site in Ithaca. A partnership of four developers closed on the 95-acre South Hill site on Thursday. The $300+ million-dollar development will be called SouthWorks. SHIFT Capital, spearheded by Project Coordinator and longtime Ithacan Vicki Taylor Brous, will lead the project. They’re partnering with David Lubin of Ithaca’s L Enterprises, and two minority and woman owned firms, Rochester-based US Ceiling Corps, led by Melissa James-Geska, and New York City-based Xylem, led by Nnenna Lynch. The SouthWorks team will transform the site that has been dormant and unoccupied for nearly 12 years into a “mixed-use neighborhood,” which will include housing for diverse incomes, technology, commercial, retail and industrial manufacturing space.
literock973.com
Tompkins County reports a more diverse workforce in 2022
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is reporting a more diverse workforce. Compared to last year, the number of minority employees is up nearly two percent. White workers account for about 88 percent of county jobs. Officials say females outnumber males in the workforce. In other Tompkins County news,...
literock973.com
Cortland officials still hearing budget feedback ahead of Dec. 20 vote
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cortland Common Council will vote to adopt a $30 million budget for 2023 at the final meeting of the year. Mayor Scott Steve says he’s still hearing feedback. Cortland’s next Common Council meeting will be held December 20. FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Steve...
literock973.com
ICSD to continue offering free meals
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca City School District has a message to students: if you can’t pay for meals, don’t worry. At the start of the school year, district officials noted the USDA decided to end its free breakfast and lunch program, which was introduced at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
literock973.com
Mayor-elect Laura Lewis statement on Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Mayor-elect Laura Lewis released the statement below regarding the independent investigation of allegations of improper third-party influence of the City’s Reimagining Public Safety Working Group. One of my top priorities as a member of Ithaca’s Common Council, as Acting Mayor, and now as Mayor,...
literock973.com
Tioga County considers contracts for child protection, domestic violence services
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County officials are considering several contracts. Legislators will decide on renewing a one-year deal with Liberty Resources for child protection services. It would cost about $68,000. Officials might renew another contract for domestic violence services for $42,000. The one-year deal would be with A...
literock973.com
Joly addresses Ithaca Common Council, responds to allegations of racism
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Acting Ithaca Police Chief John Joly says he has been slandered by members of the Common Council. Last night at the Common Council meeting, Joly spoke out. Joly, who was appointed last week by Mayor-elect Laura Lewis to become the city’s permanent police chief, also...
literock973.com
Part of Ithaca’s Cascadilla Gorge Trail set to close for winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail is set to close in Ithaca. The Cascadilla Gorge Trail between College Avenue and Linn Street is closing tomorrow. It will remain closed until the weather breaks in the spring.
literock973.com
Owego firefighters to host food drive
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Owego are hosting a holiday food drive. Peanut butter, canned vegetables, and other non-perishable items can be donated. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The food drive happens on Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM at the fire station on Talcott Street....
Comments / 0