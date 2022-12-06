Josh Heupel named SEC Coach of the Year

Josh Heupel was named SEC Coach of the Year Monday by the Associated Press.

Heupel guided No. 6 Tennessee to a 10-2 (6-2 SEC) regular-season record in 2022.

Tennessee will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2, 8-0 ACC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Tigers won the ACC championship.

Tennessee will play in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 1998, losing to Nebraska, 42-17. The contest was quarterback Peyton Manning’s last game at Tennessee.

Heupel receives a $50,000 bonus for winning AP Coach of the Year honors. He receives a $200,000 bonus for reaching a New Year’s Six Bowl.

The Vols went 7-6 under Heupel in 2021 and lost the TransPerfect Music City Bowl to Purdue.