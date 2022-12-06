Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man accused of strangling woman
A Princeton man was arrested on multiple charges a reported domestic disturbance Thursday morning. Princeton Police said they went to a residence on Grace Court around 1 a.m. Thirty-year old Patrick Wimbleduff was taken into custody after officers determined that a physical altercation had occurred. Officers reported the female victim...
whopam.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Russellville Road Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver failed to navigate a turn and crossed over Russellville Road and into a field.
‘Abusing her for years’: Domestic violence safehouse sees ‘influx’ of new cases
Domestic violence among military personnel is again a topic of discussion after a U.S. Army Soldier was shot and killed by her estranged ex-husband.
whopam.com
Woman arrested on warrant for allegedly pointing gun during altercation
An arrest warrant for felony wanton endangerment has been served against a woman accused of pulling a gun on someone last month at a Dollar General store. It alleges that on November 19, 38-year old Raegeanne Smith of Hopkinsville became upset with someone in the store and pointed a gun at that person after they went outside.
whopam.com
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
whopam.com
Stolen vehicle recovered at Walmart, Kansas woman arrested
A Kansas woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Thursday afternoon after she was allegedly found with a stolen car at the Walmart Supercenter. Hopkinsville police received information that an SUV reported stolen out of Kansas was seen at Walmart and officers stopped it in the parking lot. It...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man convicted in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell soldier
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — The estranged husband of a Fort Campbell soldier has been convicted of killing her in a 2018 off-duty shooting at the sprawling Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border. Victor Everette Silvers faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. There is no parole in the...
fox17.com
Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions
Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
whvoradio.com
Bond Modification Denied Again in McHenry Street Murder Case
A Hopkinsville man charged with murder who has seen his trial date delayed a half-dozen times in two years saw his request for a bond modification again denied in Christian County Circuit Court. Robert Torian III is charged with the 2019 fatal shooting of Terrell Moore after the two men...
wkdzradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
Man wanted for murder in NJ arrested in Oak Grove
A man reportedly wanted in connection with a murder in New Jersey was taken into custody at a Kentucky gas station Wednesday afternoon.
whvoradio.com
Discovery Transfer Requested in Peach Street Murder Case
Defense attorneys for Anthony Gaines are still waiting for cell phone data evidence to help them prepare for their defense of the Hopkinsville man charged with two counts of murder. Attorney Brandi Jones presented a multi-layered motion to Christian County Circuit Judge Andrew Self Wednesday afternoon. She said she had...
whvoradio.com
Henderson Arraigned on New Manslaughter Charge
A Hopkinsville man was arraigned for a second time on manslaughter charges in a case that got Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling in some trouble with the Kentucky Supreme Court earlier this year. Seth Henderson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday afternoon in Christian County Circuit Court to new charges of...
Comments / 6