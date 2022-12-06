Read full article on original website
Stony Point Woman Jailed
Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
NC men arrested outside elementary school after tip 1 might pick up child, deputies say
Authorities charged two Charlotte men with numerous felonies on Wednesday in Mooresville.
Gun pulled on NC elementary school parent, records say
Reports say the reporting person stated, "the suspect got in a confrontation with the victim and pulled out a gun."
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Man arrested in fatal shooting on N. Flint Street in Lincolnton: Police
The deadly shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, along North Flint Street.
Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop
The outage occurred after a truck tipped over near the intersection of Remount Road and Parker Drive. Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home. Claude Anthony Williams, 29, was found shot to death at his home in Kannapolis on Wednesday evening. Man denied bond after deadly Chester County...
‘Kids will be killed’ written on rock thrown into Charlotte daycare by suspect accused of shooting, injuring park ranger: Warrant
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A new search warrant details how local and federal authorities connected two separate violent crimes in Charlotte that ultimately led to an arrest. Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was taken into custody by CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI on Monday, Dec. 5, and charged...
Police searching for suspects after 12 dirt bikes, 5 ATVs stolen in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities in Gaston County are searching for three unknown suspects after they broke into a business and stole 12 dirt bikes and five ATVs last week. According to the Gaston County Police Department, the break-in happened between 12:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on Nov. 30...
Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
Body Found Near Conover Identified
Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
Woman shot, killed in Lincolnton; suspect in custody, police say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A woman was shot and killed at an apartment in Lincolnton Wednesday, authorities said. Lincolnton police said officers were called around 11 p.m. that day to a home on North Flint Street, where they found 46-year-old Valeska Keely Ward who was taken to a hospital where she died, investigators said.
Man accused of DWI in Burke County head-on crash faced similar charges
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in the hospital after a head-on crash near Burke County Tuesday night and the driver accused of hitting her is now facing DWI charges. The crash happened along U.S. Highway 64 near Duckworth Circle south of Morganton, first responders with Salem Fire Rescue said.
Suspect arrested on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping after police standoff in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. — A suspect wanted for attempted murder and kidnapping is in custody after a standoff Wednesday in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Negotiators with the York County Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT team were in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive...
Man From Hiddenite Arrested
Christopher Floyd Cribb, age 37 of Hiddenite, was placed in custody on Tuesday, December 6th for multiple felony probation violations. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $9,000. As of earlier today, he was no longer listed as an inmate.
Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Sentenced 22-year-old from Charlotte possessed, sold illegal machine gun: DOJ
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Charlotte man who knowingly possessed and sold an illegal machine gun was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Charlotte resident Zahari Serdarevic, 22, will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to charges. Serdarevic knowingly and […]
NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
