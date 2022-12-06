ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maiden, NC

860wacb.com

Stony Point Woman Jailed

Ashton Leeann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was given an active jail sentence of 10 days for probation violation on Monday, December 5th. She is also facing a charge of felony possession of cocaine in Catawba County.
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Interstate 85 South shutdown near Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A car fire outside Gastonia has shut down Interstate 85 south. The accident is near Exit 14 (N.C. 274). Witnesses said two fire trucks were on southbound side across from the accident. There is no information about the car’s driver. This...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Body Found Near Conover Identified

Finger print analysis has identified the body found on. Saturday, December 4th as 51-year old Luiz Enrique Rodriguez. He was a Gaston County resident. Rodriguez’s next of kin has been notified. He was also known as Gose Gutierres. Deputies found the deceased in a wooded area along Lee Cline...
CONOVER, NC
860wacb.com

Man From Hiddenite Arrested

Christopher Floyd Cribb, age 37 of Hiddenite, was placed in custody on Tuesday, December 6th for multiple felony probation violations. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $9,000. As of earlier today, he was no longer listed as an inmate.
HIDDENITE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Man Acquitted of Gastonia Murder, Seeks To Clear Name

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –For four years, Andre Isaac faced the possibility of real prison time. He maintained his innocence in connection to the murder of a store clerk in Gastonia. “As an African-American male, it was the first thing that I thought was here I am thinking I did everything right. Trying to be the best person I could be and I’m in the system nonetheless,” said Isaac.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Queen City News

Sentenced 22-year-old from Charlotte possessed, sold illegal machine gun: DOJ

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old Charlotte man who knowingly possessed and sold an illegal machine gun was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. Charlotte resident Zahari Serdarevic, 22, will serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty in June to charges. Serdarevic knowingly and […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

NC father, son sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Waxhaw, North Carolina, man and his son will spend several years in prison for fraudulently receiving approximately $1.7 million in COVID-19 relief funding as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. Izzat Freitekh, 57, of Waxhaw, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for his role...
WAXHAW, NC
860wacb.com

Man Held Without Bond In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested 51-year old Joseph Ross Gibson of Taylorsville on Sunday, December 4th. He was charged with domestic criminal trespass. Gibson was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

