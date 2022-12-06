Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Vikings WR Guarantees Victory against Lions
Read more on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor guaranteeing a win Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Vikings scrub Jalen Reagor gives Detroit Lions some bulletin-board material
This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.
3 Lions Ruled Out against Vikings
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 14 injury report released Friday.
NBC Sports
Will Eagles extend Jalen Hurts between end of regular season and first playoff game?
The 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement extended from two years to three the minimum period for extending the contracts of draft picks. Technically, the extension can be signed upon completion of a player’s third regular season. Since then, no team has signed a player in the window between the end...
After falling short of Class 2A football title, Millwood's message for 2023 is 'look out'
EDMOND — Millwood teammates solemnly gathered around football coach Darwin Franklin as he shared his last postgame speech of the season. Queen’s “We Are the Champions” drifted through the speakers at Chad Richison Stadium while Washington’s team hoisted a shiny golden trophy near midfield. The Falcons stuck with Washington more closely than any...
NBC Sports
Raiders use a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time, after an NFL rule clarification
The Raiders are using a holder on kickoffs tonight against the Rams, leading to several fans asking on social media: Why use a holder when the ball is being placed in a tee, and the game is indoors so wind isn’t a factor?. The answer is that the Raiders’...
NBC Sports
Eagles getting a boost in their secondary for Giants game
The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox off Injured Reserve. That’s a nice boost before a big division rivalry game. Maddox, 26, had been on IR for four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against the Texans back on Nov. 3. But Maddox’s practice window was opened this week and he got through practices, showing enough to be activated for this game.
Jayhawks tame Tigers in Border War 95-67
Kansas had no problem with Missouri on Saturday, cruising to its ninth win of the year.
NBC Sports
Report: Falcons will start Desmond Ridder after bye week
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said after last Sunday’s loss that “everything is on the table” when asked about the possibility of making a quarterback change when the team returns from their bye in Week 15 and it appears he has decided to make a switch. Ian...
NBC Sports
Encouraging news from Eagles' Maddox
Soon after his first full practice since Nov. 1, Avonte Maddox said he felt “pretty good.”. Then he paused and smiled and said, “Actually, I feel great.”. And that’s great news for the Eagles, who appear to have a good chance to get their slot cornerback on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Klay, Kerr heap praise on Kuminga for 'magnificent' game
Not many good things can be taken from the short-handed Warriors' 124-123 collapse to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. However, one bright spot in Golden State's loss was Jonathan Kuminga's play. After playing 23 minutes against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Kuminga played almost 30 minutes and...
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
Comments / 0