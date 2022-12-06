This coming Sunday, scrub wide receiver Jalen Reagor and the first-place Minnesota Vikings have a golden opportunity when they invade Ford Field to take on the red-hot Detroit Lions. With a win, the Vikings, who are currently 10-2, will clinch first place in the NFC North, which would be pretty impressive considering there will still be a month remaining in the season. On Wednesday, Reagor spoke to reporters and he gave the Lions some bulletin-board material.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO