ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Asda targets 300 new convenience stores creating 10,000 jobs

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38AjxC_0jZ0877z00

Asda has laid out an ambitious expansion plan for its new convenience store business which will create 300 stores and around 10,000 jobs over the next four years.

It came as the supermarket group opened its second Asda Express store in Tottenham Hale , North London.

The new convenience stores are part of the firm’s growth strategy under the ownership of the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backers TDR Capital, who took over the supermarket chain early last year.

Bosses said the plan will see the company open 300 more convenience shops by 2026, focusing on areas where there are currently no Asda stores nearby.

The UK’s third largest supermarket chain said it plans to open Asda Express shops next year in Wiltshire , Essex and Surrey as part of the rollout.

The stores will stock around 3,000 products including a range of fresh, chilled and ambient groceries.

Customers will also be able to buy a range of hot and cold ‘food for now’ options from Asda and partner brands including Leon, the group said.

A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said: “A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work.

“With more than three quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant.

“Our ambition is to become the convenience destination of choice by providing shoppers great value and a comprehensive and convenient range of products and services under one roof.”

The plan for 300 new openings does not include the 132 petrol forecourts and convenience stores Asda is acquiring from the Co-op for around £600 million.This deal is currently being reviewed by the UK’s competition regulator.

Comments / 0

Related
Delish

McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
iheart.com

McDonald’s Worker Gives Ordering Hacks

On TikTok, a McDonald’s worker (@knowthisispatrick) is offering up complimentary ordering advice when you’re craving a visit to the Golden Arches. If you want to guarantee completely fresh French fries, order them without salt. Then, ask for packets of salt. Do the same if you want your burger...
Hot 97-5

Restaurant Chains Across The US Closing-Will BisMan Be Affected?

Sadly we have had our share of restaurants having to close their doors for good in the last year. I came across this article last night and most of what was written didn't surprise me, but it's still kind of a jolt to see businesses that ONCE had a huge impact on cities across the United States have taken such a hit. After going over the list, I noticed that we ( Bismarck ) have many of the restaurants here. Here is one of, if not THE main reason why we have seen so many restaurants close in the North Dakota/Bismarck area is due to a lack of employees. Of course, with today's technology of opening up a simple app and ordering food to be delivered is killing many major restaurant chains, and once again WE have some of those eateries HERE.
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Oh, for a return to the red tape of 2018

Before you read on, may I ask something of you? Please go and check the expiry date of your passport and those of your nearest and dearest.If the document is looking long in the tooth (bearing in mind that some countries require at least six months before expiry to let you in), then now is a really good time to apply.“Allow up to 10 weeks to receive your passport,” HM Passport Office says, absurdly. More on that in a moment. Most accounts suggest that straightforward renewals are taking two weeks right now. And one day the passport issuing process might return to...
The Independent

Royal Mail staff to stage fresh strike in dispute over pay, jobs and conditions

Royal Mail workers will stage a fresh strike on Sunday in the long running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in an increasingly bitter row which has sparked a serious of walkouts.More strikes are due to be held in the run-up to Christmas, which the union said will cause a huge backlog of mail.Thousands of CWU members joined a huge rally in central London on Friday to show their ongoing support for the strikes.CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal...
The Independent

Revealed: ‘Appalling’ reality of healthcare inside the Home Office’s asylum hotels

Asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare, leaving torture injuries untreated, children suffering weight loss, and pregnant women without maternity services, doctors have warned.Healthcare workers told The Independent of extreme cases such as children who had multiple teeth pulled out due to lack of dental care, as well as adults suffering from PTSD and suicidal thoughts. The Refugee Council branded the cases “appalling” and warned that “prolonged, agonising stays in hotel accommodation is increasingly damaging to people’s health”, while the British Medical Association (BMA) warned there is a “growing body of evidence” on the...
The Independent

Ducks waddle over frozen Birmingham lake as UK freezes

Snow and ice has coated the streets of Britain as a cold snap washes over the UK on Saturday, 10 December.This video shows a group of ducks precariously waddling over a frozen lake in Birmingham’s Sutton Park.The Met Office issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for western parts of England and Scotland.London is forecast to see temperatures of minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, 10 December.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here Read More Moment weapons gang arrested at gunpoint in Birmingham suburbPeta hold protest outside flagship Marks and Spencer store on Oxford StreetLBC caller says Meghan Markle is ‘vindictive’ because she reminds him of his exes
denver7.com

McDonald’s has 50-cent double cheeseburgers today and Friday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. McDonald’s is celebrating the season by giving fans something they know...
Delish

Fast Food Prices Went Up Almost 13 Percent This Year

Fast food has long been known as a dining option that's quick, convenient, and budget-friendly. But lately, that budget-friendly part is becoming less and less true thanks in part to inflation. As fast food prices have reportedly increased across the board, some chains have imposed even higher price hikes than others.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy