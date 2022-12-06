ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 47

Voice of reason
3d ago

Don’t care Scientology is a cult and the members are predators. They will all rot in hell for what they do! My message to them all is to repent and find Jesus before it’s too late. Also medical care is real don’t believe their hype.

Reply(3)
33
Tim Crater
3d ago

Tom cruise has since learned to keep his mouth shut. Kirstie was cocaine skinny on cheers. and no wonder Lisa Marie has always had money issues. scientology was getting her money for how long?

Reply(2)
19
Leslye Mahoney
3d ago

scientology is a cult and if you try abd point out the issues they harrqss you turn your friends family against you. they believe tge mind can cure interesting John Travolta son who had severe birth defects was taken off of neds to prevent seizures and ge died from a massive grand Mal seizure. not sure if her beliefs and that of John's Travolta wife biased in this scientology rhetoric but I do believe and I have a friends who family was deeply jnvolved wurh scientology. she was separated from her parents and was part of their regiment training children. it has damaged her so much. but I do believe they do not have and credence in medical intervention and that might include chemo maybe too. but sad for her passing.

Reply
12
Related
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
GoldDerby

Maksim Chmerkovskiy reflects on ‘rollercoaster’ relationship with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Kirstie Alley: ‘I wish we spoke often’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has paid tribute to his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Kirstie Alley, who died Monday at 71, remembering the “Cheers” star as “one of the most unique people I have ever met.” In a moving Instagram post, shared early Tuesday morning, Chmerkovskiy addressed “My dearest Kirstie,” writing, “We haven’t spoken lately and I’ll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of...
People

Kirstie Alley's Cancer Had 'Only Recently' Been 'Discovered,' Late Star's Children Said

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," Kirstie Alley's children said in a statement to PEOPLE Kirstie Alley was privately living with cancer a short time before she died, her children revealed as they announced her death. On Monday, Alley's two children, True and Lillie Parker, confirmed the actress died at age 71. In a statement to PEOPLE, True and Lillie said that Alley died on Monday and shared for the first time that she...
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Distractify

Where Is Shelly Miscavige? Leah Remini Has Some Wild New Information

When it comes to exposing Scientology for what it really is, actress Leah Remini continues to put in the work. For nearly a decade since escaping Scientology, she has tirelessly spoken out against the atrocities committed by the so-called religion using as many mediums as possible. Her crusade against Scientology...
The List

Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley, who said support for him got her blackballed in Hollywood

Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.Alley died of cancer at the age of 71. She was a vocal supporter of the former US President.On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”The Cheers star faced backlash online after stating her plans to vote for Trump in 2020 because he was “not a politician”.In a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation, Alley said that she was advised in 2015 to keep her political views to herself and that she was...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy